News

New school opening in Redwood City on site of former school that merged with Atherton school

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 11:39 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Harper School at 3150 Granger Way in Redwood City, will open this fall with about 110 students. The campus was formerly home to Adelante School, which merged with Selby Lane School in Atherton in 2019. Courtesy Joe Wagner.

This coming school year, a new private preschool and K-8 elementary school is opening in Redwood City, at the former home of Adelante School. Adelante merged with Selby Lane School in Atherton in 2019 because of declining enrollment in the Redwood City School District.

The Harper School, located at 3150 Granger Way on the edge of Woodside Hills, is accepting applications for enrollment for full day and half-day programs for preschoolers, pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, according to a May 20 press release. In subsequent years, the school will add first through eighth grades.

Harper School founder Joe Wagner, who co-founded the private Stratford School in Palo Alto, said there is a use permit that limits enrollment to 110 students the first year, with the number growing to a cap of 546 students on the campus. The school has a 10-year lease with the Redwood City School District.

Joe Wagner. Courtesy Joe Wagner.

"A hallmark of our school is going to be high expectations for students, academic excellence and character development," he said. "It's just a fantastic site. It's a really nice building and it has lots of green space."

For the 2021-22 school year, Harper is also offering morning and afternoon extended care.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The school is named after Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird." It has a sister campus in St. Louis, Missouri, which Wagner also founded.

"The novel is one of the all-time greats for fostering a love of reading in children and provides young and old readers alike an enduring lesson about living without prejudice and standing up for what is right," said Wagner in a statement. "You couldn't ask for a better message. After all, our goal at Harper is to help our young learners not only be good students, but good kids, and only by doing both will we succeed as a school."

With the current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, Wagner hopes this coming school year students will be back on campus regularly.

Annual tuition for the 2021-22 school year will be between $20,000 to $25,000, with need-based financial aid available, Wagner said.

To learn more, email [email protected] or go to the school's website here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New school opening in Redwood City on site of former school that merged with Atherton school

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 11:39 am

This coming school year, a new private preschool and K-8 elementary school is opening in Redwood City, at the former home of Adelante School. Adelante merged with Selby Lane School in Atherton in 2019 because of declining enrollment in the Redwood City School District.

The Harper School, located at 3150 Granger Way on the edge of Woodside Hills, is accepting applications for enrollment for full day and half-day programs for preschoolers, pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners, according to a May 20 press release. In subsequent years, the school will add first through eighth grades.

Harper School founder Joe Wagner, who co-founded the private Stratford School in Palo Alto, said there is a use permit that limits enrollment to 110 students the first year, with the number growing to a cap of 546 students on the campus. The school has a 10-year lease with the Redwood City School District.

"A hallmark of our school is going to be high expectations for students, academic excellence and character development," he said. "It's just a fantastic site. It's a really nice building and it has lots of green space."

For the 2021-22 school year, Harper is also offering morning and afternoon extended care.

The school is named after Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird." It has a sister campus in St. Louis, Missouri, which Wagner also founded.

"The novel is one of the all-time greats for fostering a love of reading in children and provides young and old readers alike an enduring lesson about living without prejudice and standing up for what is right," said Wagner in a statement. "You couldn't ask for a better message. After all, our goal at Harper is to help our young learners not only be good students, but good kids, and only by doing both will we succeed as a school."

With the current pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, Wagner hopes this coming school year students will be back on campus regularly.

Annual tuition for the 2021-22 school year will be between $20,000 to $25,000, with need-based financial aid available, Wagner said.

To learn more, email [email protected] or go to the school's website here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.