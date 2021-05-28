Much-loved longtime Menlo Park employee is battling COVID-19 in the ICU

A longtime, beloved figure in Menlo Park is "fighting for her life" on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Her family is asking community members to rally together to raise funds for her medical bills.

Natalya Jones, director of the Menlo Children's Center and Belle Haven Child Development Center and the city's recreation supervisor, has worked for the city for over two decades. Jones, a Brentwood resident, landed in the ICU at Santa Clara Medical Center with pneumonia on April 24, said Karina Avila, senior office assistant at the Belle Haven Child Development Center.

"She's a mentor for a lot of our employees in Menlo Park and is a loving, caring person," Avila said. Parents whose children attended the child care center, even if it was years ago, are calling to check in, she said.

In 2020, the city of Menlo Park named Jones employee of the year and gave her a 20 years of service award.

Jones' family launched a GoFundMe page to support her recovery, and describes her as a "motivator when we are intimidated, our cheerleader when we're determined, and our comforter when we’re discouraged."