News

Molotov cocktails, 12 guns, 22K ammunition rounds found at mass shooter's home

Investigation leads authorities to San Jose residence of VTA worker who killed nine co-workers

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 4:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A dozen guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition were among the items found inside the San Jose home of a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee who shot and killed nine coworkers on May 26, 2021. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have found Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, a dozen firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the San Jose home of a man who shot and killed nine of his Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority co-workers and then killed himself earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Local and federal authorities have been at the Angmar Court home of Samuel Cassidy, 57, after it started on fire around 6:30 a.m Wednesday, the same time Cassidy then went to a VTA light-rail maintenance facility on West Younger Avenue in San Jose with multiple firearms and committed what ended up being the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history, sheriff's officials said.

Bomb squads initially on Wednesday thought Cassidy may have brought explosives to the VTA facility, but searched the property and did not find any there.

More stories
Nine killed by co-worker in shooting at San Jose VTA maintenance yard
A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee shot and killed nine people at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning and also died there, authorities said.
Local leaders remember VTA shooting victims as family
A day after the Bay Area's deadliest mass shooting ever, local leaders gathered Thursday in San Jose to remember the nine victims lost.

However, at his home where the fire was reported, investigators found the gasoline cans, Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition, and sheriff's officials said they believe the fire was started to destroy the home.

The sheriff's office has described Cassidy as a "highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years" but has not identified a specific motive for the mass shooting.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The nine people killed by Cassidy have been identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Molotov cocktails, 12 guns, 22K ammunition rounds found at mass shooter's home

Investigation leads authorities to San Jose residence of VTA worker who killed nine co-workers

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 4:03 pm

Investigators have found Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, a dozen firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the San Jose home of a man who shot and killed nine of his Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority co-workers and then killed himself earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Local and federal authorities have been at the Angmar Court home of Samuel Cassidy, 57, after it started on fire around 6:30 a.m Wednesday, the same time Cassidy then went to a VTA light-rail maintenance facility on West Younger Avenue in San Jose with multiple firearms and committed what ended up being the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history, sheriff's officials said.

Bomb squads initially on Wednesday thought Cassidy may have brought explosives to the VTA facility, but searched the property and did not find any there.

However, at his home where the fire was reported, investigators found the gasoline cans, Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition, and sheriff's officials said they believe the fire was started to destroy the home.

The sheriff's office has described Cassidy as a "highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years" but has not identified a specific motive for the mass shooting.

The nine people killed by Cassidy have been identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.