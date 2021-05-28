Molotov cocktails, 12 guns, 22K ammunition rounds found at mass shooter's home

Investigators have found Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, a dozen firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the San Jose home of a man who shot and killed nine of his Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority co-workers and then killed himself earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Local and federal authorities have been at the Angmar Court home of Samuel Cassidy, 57, after it started on fire around 6:30 a.m Wednesday, the same time Cassidy then went to a VTA light-rail maintenance facility on West Younger Avenue in San Jose with multiple firearms and committed what ended up being the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history, sheriff's officials said.

Bomb squads initially on Wednesday thought Cassidy may have brought explosives to the VTA facility, but searched the property and did not find any there.

However, at his home where the fire was reported, investigators found the gasoline cans, Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition, and sheriff's officials said they believe the fire was started to destroy the home.

The sheriff's office has described Cassidy as a "highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years" but has not identified a specific motive for the mass shooting.