Arts

'404' exhibition fills a virtual space with art

Stanford undergraduate honors thesis show features works by six artists

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 11:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A screenshot from a video that's part of Stanford art department's "404: Space Not Found" exhibition shows a rendering of a virtual gallery show with works by six undergraduate artists. Courtesy Stanford Department of Art & Art History

The dreaded "404" error message, when it turns up on a website, usually accompanies an otherwise empty page. Though the spring 2021 Undergraduate Honors Thesis exhibition for Stanford University's art department takes its name from the well-known code, the virtual exhibition populates its pages with vibrant images and ideas.

Of course, traditional spaces for in-person learning, creating and viewing art were off limits for the bulk of the academic year but the six young artists featured in "404: Space Not Found" have created works as well as mock-ups of exhibition spaces that fill the virtual "space" with plenty for online viewers to contemplate.

The exhibition, curated by professor and artist Xiaoze Xie, features works by Benny Siam, Lorena Diosdado, Sarah Ondak, Jamie Seney, Noah DeWald and Nan Munger.

The pieces in "404: Space Not Found" explore a variety of themes and include photography, paintings, digital and interactive media.

The show also features a video with a rendering of the virtual exhibition space and each artist briefly discussing their work

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

For more information, visit artexhibitions.stanford.edu.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'404' exhibition fills a virtual space with art

Stanford undergraduate honors thesis show features works by six artists

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 11:06 am

The dreaded "404" error message, when it turns up on a website, usually accompanies an otherwise empty page. Though the spring 2021 Undergraduate Honors Thesis exhibition for Stanford University's art department takes its name from the well-known code, the virtual exhibition populates its pages with vibrant images and ideas.

Of course, traditional spaces for in-person learning, creating and viewing art were off limits for the bulk of the academic year but the six young artists featured in "404: Space Not Found" have created works as well as mock-ups of exhibition spaces that fill the virtual "space" with plenty for online viewers to contemplate.

The exhibition, curated by professor and artist Xiaoze Xie, features works by Benny Siam, Lorena Diosdado, Sarah Ondak, Jamie Seney, Noah DeWald and Nan Munger.

The pieces in "404: Space Not Found" explore a variety of themes and include photography, paintings, digital and interactive media.

The show also features a video with a rendering of the virtual exhibition space and each artist briefly discussing their work

For more information, visit artexhibitions.stanford.edu.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.