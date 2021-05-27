Menlo Park fire board names deputy chief as interim replacement for outgoing Chief Schapelhouman

Mike Shaffer, Menlo Park Fire Protection District's deputy fire chief, has been chosen as the interim replacement for outgoing Chief Harold Schapelhouman, the district board of directors decided in a unanimous May 20 vote. The board announced the decision during a public session after holding a closed hearing.

Shaffer has a long history and understanding of the district's operations, having served in numerous positions since 1991. He was a firefighter, engine driver, rescue driver, truck driver, paramedic, airboard operator, station captain, truck captain and acting battalion chief prior to being promoted to battalion chief in April 2006 and division chief in 2017, according to his district biography.

He has been a longtime member of the state and federal Urban Search and Rescue Program and the fire district's local and state water rescue programs. He is a veteran of national disaster incidents, including the Oklahoma City bombing, the World Trade Center collapse and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

"Mike has pretty much held every position in the fire district," board member Virginia Chang Kiraly said on Tuesday. "He's the logical choice for continuity. We're really lucky to bring him in that role. He has operations, management and labor experience. He really is a very well-rounded person for this job on an interim basis."

The board must still discuss his salary, she said.