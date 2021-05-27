News

Menlo-Atherton taps insider as new principal

Karl Losekoot has been with the district for 22 years

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Menlo-Atherton High School. File photo.

A 22-year veteran of the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) is set to lead Menlo-Atherton High School this coming school year, replacing Principal Simone Rick-Kennel, who is leaving in June for a new district role.

Karl Losekoot has been M-A’s instructional vice principal since 2016 and before that, served as an administrative vice principal and English teacher in the district since 1999, according to a Wednesday, May 26, press release. At M-A, he has served as Honors Institute and Compass program administrator, summer school principal, English Department chair and in other capacities, according to the district.

Karl Losekoot. Courtesy Sequoia Union High School District.

"Karl Losekoot's contributions to SUHSD have had a phenomenal impact on our students, staff, and families of Menlo-Atherton High School," said Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach in a statement. "His experience and passion for education have supported the district's mission of preparing students for excellence. We welcome him in this new role, and look forward to the leadership, goals and accomplishments he will bring as principal."

Losekoot said in a statement that he is "excited to continue the work of making M-A a place where all students feel like they belong, are connected to the M-A community, engaged in learning about the world around them, and of course are learning concrete skills along the way."

The school board approved his appointment as part of the consent agenda at its Wednesday meeting.

Losekoot's pay and benefits totaled $235,611 in 2019, according to Transparent California.

Losekoot holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of California at Berkeley, a master's degree in educational administration from San Francisco State University and a master's degree in secondary education from Stanford University.

Comments

Charlene Margot
Registered user
Menlo-Atherton High School
5 hours ago
Charlene Margot, Menlo-Atherton High School
Registered user
5 hours ago

Congratulations to Karl Losekoot, a well-deserving selection to lead Menlo-Atherton! Karl knows M-A well, and he will work hard to maintain the excellence of Menlo-Atherton High School.

Eric Hartwig
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Eric Hartwig, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

Great call by the M-A search team. Karl Losekoot knows the waters, and his steady hand on the tiller will assure a successful transition out of distance/virtual/hybrid into an even better normal. Congratulations, M-A.

