Menlo-Atherton taps insider as new principal

A 22-year veteran of the Sequoia Union High School District (SUHSD) is set to lead Menlo-Atherton High School this coming school year, replacing Principal Simone Rick-Kennel, who is leaving in June for a new district role.

Karl Losekoot has been M-A’s instructional vice principal since 2016 and before that, served as an administrative vice principal and English teacher in the district since 1999, according to a Wednesday, May 26, press release. At M-A, he has served as Honors Institute and Compass program administrator, summer school principal, English Department chair and in other capacities, according to the district.

"Karl Losekoot's contributions to SUHSD have had a phenomenal impact on our students, staff, and families of Menlo-Atherton High School," said Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach in a statement. "His experience and passion for education have supported the district's mission of preparing students for excellence. We welcome him in this new role, and look forward to the leadership, goals and accomplishments he will bring as principal."

Losekoot said in a statement that he is "excited to continue the work of making M-A a place where all students feel like they belong, are connected to the M-A community, engaged in learning about the world around them, and of course are learning concrete skills along the way."

The school board approved his appointment as part of the consent agenda at its Wednesday meeting.