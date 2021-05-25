The Almanac honored in California journalism competition

The Almanac was honored with nine awards for its newspaper and website, including fifth place for general excellence among weekly newspapers, in the annual California Journalism Awards competition.

Reporter Kate Bradshaw won first place for local coverage of election 2020 for her reporting on the candidates in the state Senate race and their positions on key issues. "Conversational and easy to read. I feel like I know a lot about each candidate after reading it," wrote one of the judges.

Chief Visual Journalist Magali Gauthier won first place in the feature photo competition with an artfully framed shot from the story "Marco makes his mark," about a 4-year-old Tibetan spaniel from Menlo Park that hit the big time with a showing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. "Nice composition and framing with the door. Interesting subject matter with great moment of interaction," commented a judge.

The story "Delivering a fond farewell: Portola Valley residents celebrate 'beloved' UPS driver on his last day," by Assistant Editor Julia Brown took second place for feature stories. "Can't recall seeing another story recently about a UPS delivery guy who seems to have endeared himself to his community after making deliveries in the area ever since 1984. Gets an extra point for finding the usual and special in what would seem to be the ordinary," a judge wrote.

Gauthier's photography took third place for a "subtle yet telling moment of the isolation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic" for one of her images accompanying the story "Mixed feelings as students return to campus," which chronicled Oak Knoll Elementary's first day back in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.