Nearly 400 people, mostly children, vaccinated at Hillview clinic

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, May 25, 2021, 11:55 am 0
Brady Watten, 13, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from licensed vocational nurse Joanna Morales at a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park on May 21, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Nearly 400 people, most of them under 18 years old, received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hillview Middle School over two days this past week.

The Menlo Park City School District partnered with Safeway to host drive-thru vaccine clinics on the Menlo Park school's campus on Friday, May 21, and Monday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 250 people were inoculated on Friday, while 130 received their jabs on Monday, according to Vice Principal Danny Chui.

"The community is really grateful," Chui said on Monday as he directed drivers into the drop-off and pickup circle where they lined up for shots.

Chui said about 95% of the participants were under 18 years old.

The majority of the middle school's seventh and eighth graders will be vaccinated by the start of the 2021-22 school year, but those under 12 likely won't, so students will continue to wear masks, Chui said. There will be no virtual learning option in the fall, and all students will return to campus full time, he shared.

There have been few cases of COVID-19 reported on the school district's data dashboard, with just six documented since the beginning of May.

People who participated in the clinics will return on June 10 and 14 for their second doses of the vaccine. The district would like to host more clinics, but Safeway hasn't committed to another, Chui said.

"It's been pretty exhausting," he said. "The clinic itself is not difficult. The difficult part is running a school and after school sports (at the same time)."

The FDA has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 and up. Sign up for an appointment on the state department of health's My Turn website.

