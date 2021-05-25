Nearly 400 people, mostly children, vaccinated at Hillview clinic

Nearly 400 people, most of them under 18 years old, received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hillview Middle School over two days this past week.

The Menlo Park City School District partnered with Safeway to host drive-thru vaccine clinics on the Menlo Park school's campus on Friday, May 21, and Monday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. About 250 people were inoculated on Friday, while 130 received their jabs on Monday, according to Vice Principal Danny Chui.

"The community is really grateful," Chui said on Monday as he directed drivers into the drop-off and pickup circle where they lined up for shots.

Chui said about 95% of the participants were under 18 years old.

The majority of the middle school's seventh and eighth graders will be vaccinated by the start of the 2021-22 school year, but those under 12 likely won't, so students will continue to wear masks, Chui said. There will be no virtual learning option in the fall, and all students will return to campus full time, he shared.