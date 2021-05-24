News

Police search for suspect in Sunday shooting death in East Palo Alto

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Investigators are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified man Sunday night.

About 10:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue after the city's ShotSpotter system detected gunfire in the area, according to police officials.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, according to police. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by sending an anonymous email to [email protected], sending an anonymous text, or by leaving an anonymous voicemail at 650-409-6792, or by calling Detective Andrea Dion at 650-853-7274.

