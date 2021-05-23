Guest opinion: Reducing wildﬁre risk to homes and communities

Recognizing that many homes burn down from ﬁres ignited by embers and not an all-consuming wildﬁre front simpliﬁes the challenge of creating ﬁre-adapted communities. By directing mitigation measures to the 100-foot zone surrounding a home -- known commonly as the home ignition zone -- as well as the home itself, chances of improving survivability during a wildﬁre greatly increase.

Embers are responsible for up to 90% of home destruction during a wildfire. Landing on flammable materials -- such as dry shrubs, wood roofs, decks, ﬁrewood piles and even vehicles -- the small ignition points quickly spread and become larger individual spot ﬁres. In turn, as the multitude of spot ﬁres grow, they amass and intensify. Then, together with quick-moving surface ﬁres, they can engulf and destroy homes.

Media narratives often portray wildﬁre as a disastrous inferno, a 100-foot wall of ﬂames raging toward our homes. But the real culprits of home loss and community devastation are much less dramatic: embers ﬂying well in advance of a wildﬁre front.

Wildﬁre risks in California are increasing. While climate change and decades of fuel buildup have exacerbated wildﬁres, ongoing home development in wildﬁre-prone lands is also driving wildﬁre risks to communities. Experts warn that the destruction seen in the past three years -- including well over 100 fatalities, 40,000 structures destroyed, and nearly $40 billion in insured losses -- is not an anomaly, but a look into our near future. The alarm bells are clamoring for action.

Communities: Wildﬁres entail risks that can only be mitigated through communitywide action. Effective reduction of wildﬁre risks requires coordinated planning and execution, ﬁre safety development and building standards, regular forest management, prescribed burns, outreach, Firewise communities (which meet a set of voluntary criteria from the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association), education, and communitywide preparation.

Wildfire risks are only increasing. Wildfires are going to happen, and we cannot suppress them all. Now is the time to plan and prepare before the next wildﬁre disaster occurs.

In California, each community's vision for its future development is guided by its general plan and municipal ordinances regulating its future development and building. By incorporating a comprehensive assessment of wildﬁre hazards and risks into the general plan's policies and municipal regulations for future development and growth, communities can provide a workable framework to protect the community's population, values, and resources from wildﬁre impacts.

Creating homes and communities better adapted to wildﬁres requires a judicious and proactive approach to prudent land use planning. Through sound land use, development and building regulation, we can achieve wildﬁre mitigation as well as the community's larger goals for growth, sustainability, and resilience.

Wildland ﬁre is a natural and inevitable part of our Bay Area ecosystem. As extreme and large wildﬁres become more common, wildﬁre suppression will become less effective. Communities such as Portola Valley and Woodside must consider how, where, and under what conditions development in high wildﬁre hazard areas should occur.

Enhancing the defensible space and wildﬁre resistance of individual homes not only reduces the risk of that home's ignition, but also home-to-home ignitions, and equips the larger neighborhood to better withstand wildﬁre spread. As a result, ﬁreﬁghters can focus on individual home ignitions and not become overwhelmed by multiple homes burning simultaneously, which can lead to larger and more disastrous neighborhood conflagrations.

Guest opinion: Reducing wildﬁre risk to homes and communities