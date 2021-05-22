SamTrans gets boost from $16M in federal funds

The number of rides taken on San Mateo County Transit District buses dropped close to 65% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing unprecedented challenges for the agency, which said March 29 that it is getting help.

The district, better known as SamTrans, will receive $16 million from the federal government, allowing the agency to continue long-term projects and programs such as Reimagine SamTrans.

Reimagine SamTrans is a comprehensive analysis of the system's operation.

"COVID-19 has simply been catastrophic for public transit," said Charles Stone, chair of SamTrans' board of directors. "This federal support is vitally necessary to ensure that SamTrans can continue to be there for the people who depend on it."

SamTrans previously received money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allowed the agency to just maintain service.