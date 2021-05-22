Menlo Park announces plan for resumption of city services

The city of Menlo Park released on Saturday a list of the types of venues and services it will allow to re-open in four phases through December.
The city noted in a statement that the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising. As of Thursday, 85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to the county health department's website.
In Phase 1 of reopening in Menlo Park, the city plans to allow picnic area reservations to resume (July 1); it will reopen the police department lobby, main library and Belle Haven branch library (July 6); and services at the Main Library and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, including meals for seniors, will restart (July 12).
Phase 2, in August and September, will include indoor classes and programs for young people and those with special needs; permits for small-scale events; and then indoor classes and programs for the general population and indoor public meetings of city agencies.
Phase 3, later in September and in October and November, will include indoor gyms, general public access to City Hall, and indoor gymnastics.
And, finally, in December, the city plans to resume allowing large-scale events, indoor facility rentals, and "all other indoor access."
This schedule and additional information about when various activities will be permitted can be found online at menlopark.org/reopening.
The city called the schedule "partial" and "tentative" and said it is subject to change. More details will be announced later, according to the city's statement.
Essential city services like public safety, emergency maintenance and child care continued in-person during the pandemic, but many public services became virtual or were limited to curbside pickup, the city noted.
Given that "85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated", I don't really understand why all of this doesn't open in the short term (e.g. the June 15 California reopening date). What is Menlo Park waiting for?