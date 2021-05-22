News

Menlo Park announces plan for resumption of city services

City releases detailed schedule for re-openings as vaccination rate rises

Uploaded: Sat, May 22, 2021, 1:41 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Menlo Park Library, pictured here in 2016, will reopen July 6, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo.

The city of Menlo Park released on Saturday a list of the types of venues and services it will allow to re-open in four phases through December.

The city noted in a statement that the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising. As of Thursday, 85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to the county health department's website.

In Phase 1 of reopening in Menlo Park, the city plans to allow picnic area reservations to resume (July 1); it will reopen the police department lobby, main library and Belle Haven branch library (July 6); and services at the Main Library and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, including meals for seniors, will restart (July 12).

Phase 2, in August and September, will include indoor classes and programs for young people and those with special needs; permits for small-scale events; and then indoor classes and programs for the general population and indoor public meetings of city agencies.

Phase 3, later in September and in October and November, will include indoor gyms, general public access to City Hall, and indoor gymnastics.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

And, finally, in December, the city plans to resume allowing large-scale events, indoor facility rentals, and "all other indoor access."

This schedule and additional information about when various activities will be permitted can be found online at menlopark.org/reopening.

The city called the schedule "partial" and "tentative" and said it is subject to change. More details will be announced later, according to the city's statement.

Essential city services like public safety, emergency maintenance and child care continued in-person during the pandemic, but many public services became virtual or were limited to curbside pickup, the city noted.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

— Bay City News Service

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park announces plan for resumption of city services

City releases detailed schedule for re-openings as vaccination rate rises

Uploaded: Sat, May 22, 2021, 1:41 pm

The city of Menlo Park released on Saturday a list of the types of venues and services it will allow to re-open in four phases through December.

The city noted in a statement that the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising. As of Thursday, 85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to the county health department's website.

In Phase 1 of reopening in Menlo Park, the city plans to allow picnic area reservations to resume (July 1); it will reopen the police department lobby, main library and Belle Haven branch library (July 6); and services at the Main Library and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, including meals for seniors, will restart (July 12).

Phase 2, in August and September, will include indoor classes and programs for young people and those with special needs; permits for small-scale events; and then indoor classes and programs for the general population and indoor public meetings of city agencies.

Phase 3, later in September and in October and November, will include indoor gyms, general public access to City Hall, and indoor gymnastics.

And, finally, in December, the city plans to resume allowing large-scale events, indoor facility rentals, and "all other indoor access."

This schedule and additional information about when various activities will be permitted can be found online at menlopark.org/reopening.

The city called the schedule "partial" and "tentative" and said it is subject to change. More details will be announced later, according to the city's statement.

Essential city services like public safety, emergency maintenance and child care continued in-person during the pandemic, but many public services became virtual or were limited to curbside pickup, the city noted.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Joseph E. Davis
Registered user
Woodside: Emerald Hills
1 hour ago
Joseph E. Davis, Woodside: Emerald Hills
Registered user
1 hour ago

Given that "85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated", I don't really understand why all of this doesn't open in the short term (e.g. the June 15 California reopening date). What is Menlo Park waiting for?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.