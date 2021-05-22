Menlo Park announces plan for resumption of city services

The city of Menlo Park released on Saturday a list of the types of venues and services it will allow to re-open in four phases through December.

The city noted in a statement that the rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 is rising. As of Thursday, 85.1% of Menlo Park residents are either fully or partially vaccinated, according to the county health department's website.

In Phase 1 of reopening in Menlo Park, the city plans to allow picnic area reservations to resume (July 1); it will reopen the police department lobby, main library and Belle Haven branch library (July 6); and services at the Main Library and Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, including meals for seniors, will restart (July 12).

Phase 2, in August and September, will include indoor classes and programs for young people and those with special needs; permits for small-scale events; and then indoor classes and programs for the general population and indoor public meetings of city agencies.

Phase 3, later in September and in October and November, will include indoor gyms, general public access to City Hall, and indoor gymnastics.