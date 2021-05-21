Community briefs: Portola Valley plans fall festival; Atherton seeks feedback on traffic, recruits for committee members

The town of Portola Valley will host a fall festival, "PV Live Revive," tentatively set for Oct. 9 to help "renew relationships" and mark a return to some normalcy after the pandemic, said Town Manager Jeremy Dennis.
The event is set to take place at the Town Center, and include a concert from 4 to 7 p.m., food vendors and sports, according to the agenda for the May 13 Cultural Arts Committee meeting.
The arts committee is co-hosting the celebration alongside the Parks and Recreation Committee, Dennis said.
The committee is also discussing creating a new town poet laureate position.
There are openings on several town of Atherton committees. Applicants for the openings must be town residents.
The Atherton Audit and Finance Committee has two vacancies. Member appointments are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee has two vacancies. One member appointment will be for a term expiring in June 2023. The other position is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.
The Environmental Programs Committee has two vacancies. One appointment is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025. The second is a mid-term vacancy expiring in June 2023.
The Parks and Recreation Committee has two vacancies, one for a four-year term expiring in June 2025, for someone who is a member of the Holbrook-Palmer Park Foundation. The second is for a one-year term expiring in June 2022.
The Planning Commission has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.
The Rail Committee has four vacancies. Three are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025. One is for a term expiring in June 2022.
The Transportation Committee has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.
All applications are due Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. and can be accessed here or at Town Hall and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk at 150 Watkins Ave., Atherton, CA 94027.
The town of Atherton is seeking resident feedback on potential traffic calming mitigation measures and priorities.
Go here to share your thoughts.
