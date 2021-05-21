Community briefs: Portola Valley plans fall festival; Atherton seeks feedback on traffic, recruits for committee members

Portola Valley plans for fall festival, poet laureate

The town of Portola Valley will host a fall festival, "PV Live Revive," tentatively set for Oct. 9 to help "renew relationships" and mark a return to some normalcy after the pandemic, said Town Manager Jeremy Dennis.

The event is set to take place at the Town Center, and include a concert from 4 to 7 p.m., food vendors and sports, according to the agenda for the May 13 Cultural Arts Committee meeting.

The arts committee is co-hosting the celebration alongside the Parks and Recreation Committee, Dennis said.

The committee is also discussing creating a new town poet laureate position.

Atherton committees recruiting for new members

There are openings on several town of Atherton committees. Applicants for the openings must be town residents.