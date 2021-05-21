News

Community briefs: Portola Valley plans fall festival; Atherton seeks feedback on traffic, recruits for committee members

Uploaded: Fri, May 21, 2021, 11:28 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Portola Valley plans for fall festival, poet laureate

The town of Portola Valley will host a fall festival, "PV Live Revive," tentatively set for Oct. 9 to help "renew relationships" and mark a return to some normalcy after the pandemic, said Town Manager Jeremy Dennis.

The Portola Valley Town Center. The town plans to have a festival this fall in the town center to celebrate the return to some normalcy. Michelle Le/The Almanac

The event is set to take place at the Town Center, and include a concert from 4 to 7 p.m., food vendors and sports, according to the agenda for the May 13 Cultural Arts Committee meeting.

The arts committee is co-hosting the celebration alongside the Parks and Recreation Committee, Dennis said.

The committee is also discussing creating a new town poet laureate position.

Atherton committees recruiting for new members

There are openings on several town of Atherton committees. Applicants for the openings must be town residents.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The Atherton Audit and Finance Committee has two vacancies. Member appointments are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee has two vacancies. One member appointment will be for a term expiring in June 2023. The other position is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

The Environmental Programs Committee has two vacancies. One appointment is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025. The second is a mid-term vacancy expiring in June 2023.

The Parks and Recreation Committee has two vacancies, one for a four-year term expiring in June 2025, for someone who is a member of the Holbrook-Palmer Park Foundation. The second is for a one-year term expiring in June 2022.

The Planning Commission has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

The Rail Committee has four vacancies. Three are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025. One is for a term expiring in June 2022.

The Transportation Committee has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

All applications are due Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. and can be accessed here or at Town Hall and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk at 150 Watkins Ave., Atherton, CA 94027.

Atherton soliciting feedback on traffic calming measures

The town of Atherton is seeking resident feedback on potential traffic calming mitigation measures and priorities.

Go here to share your thoughts.

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Portola Valley plans fall festival; Atherton seeks feedback on traffic, recruits for committee members

Uploaded: Fri, May 21, 2021, 11:28 am

The town of Portola Valley will host a fall festival, "PV Live Revive," tentatively set for Oct. 9 to help "renew relationships" and mark a return to some normalcy after the pandemic, said Town Manager Jeremy Dennis.

The event is set to take place at the Town Center, and include a concert from 4 to 7 p.m., food vendors and sports, according to the agenda for the May 13 Cultural Arts Committee meeting.

The arts committee is co-hosting the celebration alongside the Parks and Recreation Committee, Dennis said.

The committee is also discussing creating a new town poet laureate position.

There are openings on several town of Atherton committees. Applicants for the openings must be town residents.

The Atherton Audit and Finance Committee has two vacancies. Member appointments are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee has two vacancies. One member appointment will be for a term expiring in June 2023. The other position is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

The Environmental Programs Committee has two vacancies. One appointment is for a four-year term expiring in June 2025. The second is a mid-term vacancy expiring in June 2023.

The Parks and Recreation Committee has two vacancies, one for a four-year term expiring in June 2025, for someone who is a member of the Holbrook-Palmer Park Foundation. The second is for a one-year term expiring in June 2022.

The Planning Commission has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

The Rail Committee has four vacancies. Three are for four-year terms expiring in June 2025. One is for a term expiring in June 2022.

The Transportation Committee has one vacancy for a four-year term expiring in June 2025.

All applications are due Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. and can be accessed here or at Town Hall and submitted to the Office of the City Clerk at 150 Watkins Ave., Atherton, CA 94027.

The town of Atherton is seeking resident feedback on potential traffic calming mitigation measures and priorities.

Go here to share your thoughts.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.