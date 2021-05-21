Arts

Bay Area marks 'Bike to Wherever Day' this Friday

May 21 event that champions bikes as transportation includes 'energizer stations,' freebies

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Bicyclists ride an energizing station at El Palo Alto Park in Palo Alto during Bike to Work Day on May 9, 2019. The annual event will return as Bike to Wherever Day on May 21, 2021. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Day returns on May 21, with energization stations where participants will get a chance to snag some "wheelie" good freebies, while supplies last.

In Palo Alto, the public is invited to visit an energizer station on Friday, May 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at one of two locations: Bryant Street at University Avenue or California Avenue at Park Boulevard. Bicyclists are encouraged to support local businesses in the two commercial districts.

For more information on other energizer stations throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, go to bikesiliconvalley.org.

Stations will also be open on Saturday, May 22, 2-5 p.m. in honor of Bike to Your Library Day, including at the Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries in Palo Alto and at other libraries throughout the Peninsula.

The annual, regional event was previously known as Bike to Work Day, presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and 511.org. It has been readapted for a second straight year into a monthlong celebration since many people are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palo Alto participants can also plot their route through a city map that marks suggested routes that include stops at the energizer stations. For links to the map, event registration page and safety tips, visit walkbikepaloalto.org.

More information is available at bayareabiketowork.com.

