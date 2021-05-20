More than $150K worth of handbags stolen from Neiman Marcus store

More than $150,000 worth of handbags were stolen from the Neiman Marcus department store at Stanford Shopping Center by a "coordinated group" of at least 10 people on Wednesday afternoon, according to Palo Alto police.

Officers responded to the mall at 180 El Camino Real after an emergency dispatcher received a call around 12:20 p.m. from someone who heard second-hand that a man was inside the department store with a gun, according to a press release.

Soon after police reached the scene, they found out the information of an armed man was a false report. They learned the store was hit by a group of at least 10 people who took 43 handbags, including some that were forced from security cables, breaking some glass display cabinets in the process, police said.

The group, made up of five males and five females, fled the store in three vehicles before officers arrived. Officers suspect two more people worked with the thieves by serving as their getaway drivers, but didn't go inside the store, according to police.

Investigators found no evidence that the group was armed, the release states. They believe the sound of glass breaking was mistaken for a gunshot, which may have led to the false report of an armed person.