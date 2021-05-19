Plotting the course of life during a pandemic

Maps are usually designed to help people find their way around, but a​ forthcoming​ book, "The Quarantine Atlas," highlights a collection of unique maps that​ record a time and place when no one knew ​what direction things ​might be headed​.​

Stanford University Libraries host an online talk May 21, 3 p.m., with Bloomberg CityLab journalist Laura Bliss, the editor of ​"​The Quarantine Atlas​." Bliss​, who's based in San Francisco,​ also writes the newsletter, MapLab, which explores the roles of maps and geography in everyday life.

The basis for "The Quarantine Atlas" is a project that CityLab embarked on about a year ago. After much of the world went into lockdown following stay-at-home orders, CityLab asked readers to submit hand-drawn maps​​ showing how the pandemic had changed their lives and what their experiences during quarantine were like.

The project received about 400 submissions from all around the world, including some from the Bay Area.​ Some​ maps are​ abstract​ and ​some finely detailed​, with subjects that range from plotting the course of daily life within a house ​to charting the drastically altered soundscape of a city with no one on its streets.

Several mapmakers riffed on public transportation maps, ​swapping​ out subway stops​ for the much more limited ​routes ​of life under​ quarantine​, with stops such as "Home" and "Supermarket."​