Coroner's Office expects to soon identify remains recently found in the Woodside area

By the end of the week, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office expects to have DNA analysis completed that could identify the human remains discovered by a resident last month in the Skylonda/Woodside area.

Skeletal remains were found, along with some clothing items, around 9 a.m. near Kebet Ridge Road on April 12, according to the Coroner's and Sheriff's offices.

Someone contacted investigators about who the remains possibly belonged to and detectives contacted the person's potential family members, who live outside of California, according to the Coroner's Office.

The Coroner's Office said there weren't any signs of a struggle and that person did not appear to have suffered any traumatic injuries. Officials are not sure how long the body was in the area, which is west of La Honda Road, is heavily wooded with a meadow at the top.

An identification card was found in the vicinity of the remains, according to the Coroner's Office.