Community college PR head arrested on suspicion of sex with minors

San Mateo County Community College District's communications head is suspected of engaging in sexual acts with two minors last year, San Jose police said Monday.

Richard Rojo, interim director of public affairs at the district, turned himself in at the San Jose Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him, police said.

"The San Mateo County Community College District just learned of the charges against Richard Rojo this morning and is disturbed and shocked by this alleged conduct," said district spokesperson Perla A. Rodriguez in an email. "Mr. Rojo has been placed on administrative leave — without pay — and the district will be cooperating in San Jose Police Department's investigation."

Rojo, 52, of Stockton, is suspected of engaging in sexual activity with two girls he met via social media in November 2020. The victims were 14 and 15 at the time, police said.

Rojo immediately posted bail after turning himself in and is due back in court on June 15.