Transient arrested for allegedly starting illegal campfire near Woodside

by Bay City News Service

A 20-year-old transient was arrested Friday morning near Woodside for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that spread to nearby grass, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A 20-year-old transient was arrested near Woodside for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that spread to nearby grass on May 14, 2021. Courtesy Alex Lázaro/pexels.com.

Deputies responded at 11:39 a.m. to a grass fire in the 1100 block of Kings Mountain Road, while firefighters also responding noticed someone leaving the area on a bicycle.

Deputies found a man and learned that he had started a campfire earlier in the day and tried to extinguish it, but it ended up starting the grass fire, sheriff's officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without incident or injury, and the man was booked into county jail on suspicion of starting an illegal campfire.

Editor's note: The Almanac's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

