Menlo Park's Golden Acorn Awards aim to highlight pandemic-time leadership

Celebrating the leaders in Menlo Park who have supported the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 44th Golden Acorn Awards ceremony virtually on Thursday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m.

This year's awards are centered around each winner's contributions to providing leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a press release from the chamber.

This year's winners are:

Excellence in Business Support: This award goes to the Community Engagement Team at Facebook. Facebook's Community Engagement Team helped to support organizations responding to COVID-19, helped local businesses stay alive, and supported health care workers and other emergency responders.

Community First – Bridge to Wellness: This award goes to a number of local agencies that responded to the pandemic in the areas of health care delivery, education, homelessness support, food insecurity, research and the overall pandemic response. These include: Avellino Labs, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District's Pandemic Emergency Response Unit, the Menlo Park City School District, healthcare delivery services, St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room and LifeMoves.