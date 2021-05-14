Menlo Park's Golden Acorn Awards aim to highlight pandemic-time leadership

Celebrating the leaders in Menlo Park who have supported the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 44th Golden Acorn Awards ceremony virtually on Thursday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m.
This year's awards are centered around each winner's contributions to providing leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, according to a press release from the chamber.
This year's winners are:
Excellence in Business Support: This award goes to the Community Engagement Team at Facebook. Facebook's Community Engagement Team helped to support organizations responding to COVID-19, helped local businesses stay alive, and supported health care workers and other emergency responders.
Community First – Bridge to Wellness: This award goes to a number of local agencies that responded to the pandemic in the areas of health care delivery, education, homelessness support, food insecurity, research and the overall pandemic response. These include: Avellino Labs, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District's Pandemic Emergency Response Unit, the Menlo Park City School District, healthcare delivery services, St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room and LifeMoves.
Leadership in COVID-19 Governance: This award goes to the City of Menlo Park and the County of San Mateo for pandemic response efforts by County Manager Mike Callagy, the Board of Supervisors and the county health services department.
Unsung Hero: This award goes to Ali Elsafy, owner of Bistro Vida. Elsafy leads the Downtown Business Alliance, an organization formed during the pandemic to aid downtown businesses through the pandemic.
Headlining the event as keynote speaker will be Ahmad Thomas, president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, who also lives in Menlo Park. The event will be emceed by City Councilman Ray Mueller.
The event will be broadcast virtually, and people can sign up for free here or access more information here.
