First-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week kicks off with 102 eateries

Where to find the best meals and deals May 14-22

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Diners enjoy meals at tables placed on Castro Street in downtown Mountain View on July 2, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

It's been a tough 15 months for Midpeninsula restaurants as they've faced an unpredictable cycle of forced closures and partial reopenings — that at times have pivoted back and forth and back again within days amid changing health mandates throughout the pandemic.

Nearly one in six restaurants nationwide — about 100,000 restaurants — have closed either permanently or long-term since March 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. The Peninsula itself has had to say goodbye to some greats, including Mayfield Bakery & Cafe, The Van's, Clarke's Charcoal Broiler and Ann's Coffee Shop.

In an effort to provide diners more opportunities to support local restaurants as the Peninsula slowly reopens, Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist has teamed up with Facebook to launch the first-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week.

From May 14-22, more than 100 restaurants, bakeries and eateries of all stripes along the Peninsula are offering prix fixe deals and other menu specials available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.

A full list of participating restaurants and special prix fixe menus can be found at peninsularestaurantweek.com.

While the industry may not be back to normal yet, restaurants told this publication that they want diners to know that they are open for business and thankful for the community's support.

"The last year has been a rough year. It's nothing like I've seen before," Manuel Martinez, owner of La Viga Culinary Inc., which includes San Agus Cocina Urbana in Palo Alto, recently told this publication. "We're looking forward to a much better year, but patience is key while restaurants get back to — well, not normal, but the new normal, whatever that is."

Josue Orellana, a bartender at Sun of Wolf, pours The Chapulín, a cilantro and habanero margarita, into a glass in the Palo Alto restaurant on Feb. 25, 2020. Sun of Wolf is among the 102 eateries participating in Restaurant Week. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Steven Yen, owner of Bushido Restaurant in Mountain View, said dining out is the most important thing the community can do for local restaurants right now.

"Of course, we want everybody to do it safely, but I think we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Yen said.

So how does Peninsula Restaurant Week work? Diners can simply visit their favorite participating restaurants from May 14-22 to enjoy special dining deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Show your support by dining in or ordering food to-go at different restaurants during the nine-day event.

To find participating restaurants, look for Restaurant Week promotional posters, check the Peninsula Restaurant Week website or see the list below. For reservations, diners may contact restaurants directly or check their websites for further information about special menu offerings.

Restaurants participating in this week's event include:

A Greek salad from Alpine Inn, a longtime, historic Portola Valley restaurant, on Sept. 20, 2019. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

American

Alice's Smokehouse, 570 Shoreline Blvd., Ste F, Mountain View

Alpine Inn Beer Garden, 3915 Alpine Road, Portola Valley

Cafe Wisteria, 75 ARbor Road, Menlo Park

Camper, 898 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Freewheel Brewing Company, 3736 Florence St., Redwood City

Kirk's SteakBurgers, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Local Union 271, 271 University Ave., Palo Alto

Old Pro, 541 Ramona St., Palo Alto

Scratch, 401 Castro St., Mountain View

The Counter Mountain View, 2580 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View

The Counter Palo Alto, 369 S. California Ave., Palo Alto

The Refuge, 1143 Crane St., Menlo Park; 963 Laurel St., San Carlos

Town Restaurant, 716 Laurel St., San Carlos

Bagels

Bagel Street Cafe, 746 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Izzy's Brooklyn Bagels, 477 S. California Ave., Palo Alto

Cajun

Nola, 535 Ramona St., Palo Alto

California cuisine

BottleShop is serving small bites along with wines by the glass and bottle in downtown Redwood City. Courtesy John Graham-Taylor.

BottleShop, 2627 Broadway St., Redwood City

Hobee's, 4224 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Sprout Cafe, 168 University Ave., Palo Alto

St. Michael's Alley, 140 Homer Ave., Palo Alto

The Toss, San Carlos, 1673 Laurel St., San Carlos

Chinese

FEY Restaurant, 1368 El Camino Real, Menlo Park

Continental

Bevri Georgian Restaurant, 530 Bryant St., Palo Alto

Coffee/tea

Kung Fu Tea, 318 University Ave., Palo Alto

Tea It Up, 993 El Camino Real, Menlo Park

ZombieRunner Coffee, 344 California Ave., Palo Alto; 1980 W. El Camino Real, Ste A, Mountain View

Desserts

Cold Stone Creamery, 611 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Kara's Cupcakes, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Oh Honey Snow Ice, 1030 Castro St. Suite A, Mountain View

Tin Pot Creamery, 855 El Camino Real #121, Palo Alto

French

Bistro Vida, 641 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Cuisinett Bistro & Market, 1105 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos

Greek

Kali Greek Kitchen, 451 S. California Ave., Palo Alto

Taverna, 800 Emerson St., Palo Alto

Hawaiian

Yami Grill's pork adobo is marinated in soy sauce and vinegar and sautéed with fresh vegetables that change based on what's available from an East Bay farm from which the restaurant gets its produce. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Noelani's Island Grill, 1037 Laurel St., San Carlos

Poke House, 855 El Camino Real Ste #9, Palo Alto

Pokeworks, 211 Castro St., Mountain View

Yami Grill, 699 Calderon Ave., Mountain View

Indian

Chaat Paradise, 165 E. El Camino Real, Mountain View

ROOH Palo Alto, 473 University Ave., Palo Alto

Saffron Indian Bistro, 1143 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos

Zareen's, 365 S. California Ave., Palo Alto; 2039 Broadway St., Redwood City

Italian

Cafe Pro Bono, 2437 Birch St., Palo Alto

La Fontaine Restaurant, 186 Castro St., Mountain View

La Stanza Cucina Italiana, 651 Oak Grove Ave., Suite H, Menlo Park

Pizzeria Delfina, 651 Emerson St., Palo Alto

Roma, 820 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Vaso Azzurro, 108 Castro St., Mountain View

Japanese

Bushido Izakaya, 156 Castro St., Mountain View

Jin Sho, 454 California Ave., Palo Alto

Octopus Japanese Restaurant, 925 El Camino Real, Menlo Park

Sushi 88 & Ramen, 506 Showers Drive, Mountain View

Korean

KAYA BBQ & Tofu, 39 El Camino Real, San Carlos

Latin

La Bodeguita del Medio, 463 S. California Ave., Palo Alto

LV Mar Tapas & Cocktails, 2042 Broadway, Redwood City

Mexican

La Viga Seafood & Cocina Mexicana, 1772 Broadway, Redwood City

LuLu's, multiple Peninsula locations

Mama Coco, 1081 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, 753 Laurel St., San Carlos

Palo Alto Sol, 408 California Ave., Palo Alto

Quinto Sol, 2201 Broadway St., Redwood City

San Agus Cocina Urbana & Cocktails, 115 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto

Sun of Wolf, 406 California Ave., Palo Alto

Vive Sol, 2020 W. El Camino Real, Mountain VIew

Middle Eastern

Anatolian Kitchen, 2323 Birch Street, Palo Alto

Everest Cuisine, 425 N. Whisman Road, Mountain View

Oren's Hummus, multiple Peninsula locations

SAJJ Mediterranean, 883 Hamilton Ave., Menlo Park; 2580 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View

Village Hummus, 888 Willow Road, Menlo Park

Pizza

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria's heirloom goat pizza is covered in garlic, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and goat and mozzarella cheeses. As part of Restaurant Week, the Los Altos eatery is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $40. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Howie's Pizza, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, 101 Plaza N., Los Altos

State of Mind Slice House, 3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Portuguese

The Port of Peri Peri Palo Alto, 340 California Ave., Palo Alto

Sandwiches & cafes

Ada's Cafe, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

Cafe Zoe, 1929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park

Coffeebar, 1149 Chestnut St., Menlo Park; 2020 Broadway St., Redwood City

Coupa Cafe, multiple Peninsula locations

Erik's Deli Cafe, 2424 Charleston Road, Mountain View

Togo's Sandwiches, 885 Hamilton Ave., Menlo Park

Steak

Arya Steakhouse, 885 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Sundance The Steakhouse, 1921 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Taurus Steakhouse, 727 Laurel St., San Carlos

Thai

My Tasties, 888 Willow Road, Menlo Park

Vietnamese

Asian Box, 855 El Camino Real, Ste 21, Palo Alto; 142 Castro St., Mountain View

Wine bars

Calave, 299 S. California Ave., Ste. #115, Palo Alto

Moods. Wine Bar, 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto

