Fire extinguished in Huddart Park Friday morning

Uploaded: Fri, May 14, 2021, 11:54 am 0
Copter 902 out of Cal Fire CZU unit dropped water drops on a fire in the Woodside area on Friday morning. Courtesy Cal Fire CZU Facebook account.

Firefighters extinguished a small ground fire in the Huddart Park watershed area, near Toyon Campground, in Woodside Friday morning, according to Woodside Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU posts around 10 a.m.

CZU Fire posted a roughly one-hour time lapse of what Cal Fire CZU has dubbed the Cañada Fire, according to Cal Fire CZU Twitter. The final estimate is one tenth of an acre on San Mateo County Parks land burned and no structures were threatened, according to the fire department.

Smoke was reported around 6:08 a.m., according to Cal Fire CZU's Facebook page. The fire that was initially thought to have been near the house on the Phleger Estate open space, but turned out to be in Huddart Park, near the border with the Phleger Estate land, said Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Don Bullard in an email.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

