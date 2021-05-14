Fire extinguished in Huddart Park Friday morning

Firefighters extinguished a small ground fire in the Huddart Park watershed area, near Toyon Campground, in Woodside Friday morning, according to Woodside Fire Department and Cal Fire CZU posts around 10 a.m.

Slideshow A map shows the location of the fire Friday morning near Toyon Campground in San Mateo County, according to Cal Fire CZU. Courtesy Cal Fire CZU Twitter account. Smoke from the Cañada Fire can be seen from Interstate 280 on Friday. Courtesy Cal Fire CZU Facebook account. Previous Next

CZU Fire posted a roughly one-hour time lapse of what Cal Fire CZU has dubbed the Cañada Fire, according to Cal Fire CZU Twitter. The final estimate is one tenth of an acre on San Mateo County Parks land burned and no structures were threatened, according to the fire department.

Smoke was reported around 6:08 a.m., according to Cal Fire CZU's Facebook page. The fire that was initially thought to have been near the house on the Phleger Estate open space, but turned out to be in Huddart Park, near the border with the Phleger Estate land, said Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Don Bullard in an email.