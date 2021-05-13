TheatreWorks partners with Felder for another premiere: 'Nicholas, Anna & Sergei'

For his latest "Live from Florence" premiere, pianist/performer extraordinaire Hershey Felder will embody the piano virtuoso Sergei Rachmaninoff recalling the story of his encounter with Anna Anderson, a woman claiming to be the lost Princess Anastasia, alleged lone survivor of the assassination of the Russian Romanov dynasty.
"Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI" will premiere as a musical film online Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m. PDT and will be available on demand through May 23.
Felder has once again partnered with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which will receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets cost $55.
In addition to Felder, the production will include soprano and actor Ekaterina Siurina, violinist Igor Polesitsky, TheatreWorks alumnus J. Anthony Crane, Helen Farrell and others.
More information is available at TheatreWorks.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.