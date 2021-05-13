News

San Mateo County launches COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 12-15

Clinics will be held in East Palo Alto and San Mateo on Saturday

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

San Mateo County began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12 to 15 year-olds at its Pfizer vaccine clinics on Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine got final approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Wednesday evening, giving clearance for California to begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year-olds after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization on Monday.

Clinics are available throughout San Mateo County without an appointment, though people can still schedule an appointment at the state's MyTurn.ca.gov website. San Mateo County residents 12 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the vaccination clinic. They can also bring a signed copy of the vaccination consent form, available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Samoan and Tongan.

Vaccinations for residents 12 and older will be offered Saturday at San Mateo High School and Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto, then next week Tuesday and Wednesday at the San Mateo County Event Center. Other appointments and clinics are available beyond Wednesday.

There are about 40,000 county residents 12 to 15 years old, according to the county.

In a statement, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president David Canepa encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"We have Pfizer clinics all over the county. You don't need an appointment. Today's the day to get vaccinated," Canepa said.

As of Wednesday, 77 percent of county residents 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For a full list of vaccination clinics in San Mateo County, people can visit https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar.

