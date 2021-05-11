Arts

Virtual Silicon Valley Open Studios shows off local arts through May 31

Online event highlights variety of media, benefits children's art programs

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Local artist Karin Taber's painting "Morning Garden Rain" is included in Silicon Valley Open Studios 2021. Courtesy SVOS.

Silicon Valley Open Studios art show and sale has returned for 2021, in a virtual format for the second time.

While traditionally, artists would invite the public to visit their studios in person and peek into their creative spaces for the annual event, this year, art lovers can check out (and purchase) works of art online. More than 150 local artists in many media are involved, including 20 Palo Alto and Mountain View participants.

Fifteen percent of all sales will be donated to DrawBridge, which provides free arts programs for children who are underserved or experiencing homelessness, according to a press release for the event.

"SVOS has given people a close look at local artists and art for 35 years," SVOS Executive Director Stephen Toll stated in the press release. Last autumn's virtual event raised more than $4,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank. "We are confident we will repeat that success this spring and plan to put on another event in fall, which will be virtual or in-person depending on conditions," he said.

Silicon Valley Open Studios will run through May 31. More information is available at svos.org.

