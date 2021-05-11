Jury finds Randolph Haldeman guilty on 15 felony counts

Randolph Michael Haldeman, 60, has been found guilty of 15 of the 19 felony counts he faced in San Mateo County Superior Court related to allegations of molesting children over the past 30 years in Menlo Park and Ladera, according to prosecutors.
"This is a long-term predator who was able to get away with it for many years," said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. "The jury saw right through his lies."
On May 10, the 14th day of Haldeman's jury trial, a jury found Haldeman guilty of 15 felony counts related to oral copulation by use of drugs, sodomy, child molestation, forcible lewd acts with a child and felony contact with a child for a lewd act.
The jury was deadlocked over two additional counts relating to forcible lewd acts and returned not guilty verdicts over two others on counts related to contacting a minor for a lewd act.
For over 20 years, Haldeman was a photographer with a local recreational swimming pool and said he was connected with the Big Brother program, according to prosecutors. He allegedly befriended children and their families through these programs.
Over the past 30 years, he molested nine children at his home in Menlo Park, at the Ladera community swimming pool and at the St. Denis Church in Menlo Park, according to prosecutors.
The jury deliberated for two days and completed their deliberations around 6 p.m. May 10, according to Wagstaffe.
The jury, "found the evidence very strong as to the counts they found him guilty on," he said. "They felt they were credible and there was really no serious dissent as to whether they occurred."
The case was continued to Aug. 11 for Haldeman's sentencing, at which several victims and their families plan to share victim impact statements, Wagstaffe said. Haldeman faces over 100 years to life in prison for the convictions and remains in custody on $5 million bail, according to prosecutors.
Under state parole law, as a senior, he will have to serve a minimum of 25 years before he becomes eligible for parole hearings, Wagstaffe added.
"We're asking that for this type of predator – and there is no question that he is a predator – serve a long, long sentence to protect the children in our community," he said.
