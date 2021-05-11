Caltrain seeks public input on proposed fare changes

Caltrain will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on a proposal to extend its monthly pass fare discount to 2023.

Currently, a 20% discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021. The proposal -- which would extend the discount through June 30, 2023 -- aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to work.

Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; three incremental fare increases that alternate between increasing the base fare by 50 cents and the zone fare by 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5% every other year.

The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.

A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place May 20 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at join.zoom.us or by phone at (669) 900-6833. The webinar ID is 971 6867 0624 and passcode 240979 to join.