Police seek driver who fatally struck pedestrian on El Camino Real in Redwood City

Police are seeking the driver of a white cargo van that fatally hit a pedestrian early Monday in Redwood City.

The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, where officers found a man laying in the middle of southbound lanes.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and had major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Redwood City police said.

A witness told police that the van hit the pedestrian and then continued southbound on El Camino Real. The van reportedly made a U-turn at Roosevelt Avenue and headed northbound El Camino Real, stopping at the scene of the collision.

The driver left the van to examine the damage to the vehicle, and then got back in and left, headed northbound on El Camino Real, police said.