News

Police seek driver who fatally struck pedestrian on El Camino Real in Redwood City

Witness saw the driver of a white van leave the scene of the early morning collision

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 10, 2021, 10:19 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police are seeking the driver of a white cargo van that fatally hit a pedestrian early Monday in Redwood City.

The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, where officers found a man laying in the middle of southbound lanes.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and had major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Redwood City police said.

A witness told police that the van hit the pedestrian and then continued southbound on El Camino Real. The van reportedly made a U-turn at Roosevelt Avenue and headed northbound El Camino Real, stopping at the scene of the collision.

The driver left the van to examine the damage to the vehicle, and then got back in and left, headed northbound on El Camino Real, police said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

A detailed description of the driver was not available.

Investigators are following up on leads and examining video surveillance from nearby businesses.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Redwood City Police Detective David Denning at 650-780-7141 or Traffic Officer Pete Cang at 650-780-7100 ex. 5021.

Tips may be left anonymously at the Redwood City Police Department's Tip Line at 650-780-7110.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police seek driver who fatally struck pedestrian on El Camino Real in Redwood City

Witness saw the driver of a white van leave the scene of the early morning collision

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, May 10, 2021, 10:19 am

Police are seeking the driver of a white cargo van that fatally hit a pedestrian early Monday in Redwood City.

The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, where officers found a man laying in the middle of southbound lanes.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and had major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Redwood City police said.

A witness told police that the van hit the pedestrian and then continued southbound on El Camino Real. The van reportedly made a U-turn at Roosevelt Avenue and headed northbound El Camino Real, stopping at the scene of the collision.

The driver left the van to examine the damage to the vehicle, and then got back in and left, headed northbound on El Camino Real, police said.

A detailed description of the driver was not available.

Investigators are following up on leads and examining video surveillance from nearby businesses.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Redwood City Police Detective David Denning at 650-780-7141 or Traffic Officer Pete Cang at 650-780-7100 ex. 5021.

Tips may be left anonymously at the Redwood City Police Department's Tip Line at 650-780-7110.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.