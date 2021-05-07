Redwood City Fire Department names new fire chief

Redwood City on Thursday announced Ray Iverson as the new fire chief for the Redwood City Fire Department, which serves Redwood City and San Carlos.

Iverson, a San Mateo resident who currently serves as fire chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, will begin work on June 7. Iverson has been in the fire services profession in California since 1991.

He previously served as deputy fire chief of the City of San Mateo Fire Department and as assistant chief/fire marshal for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. His years of experience also include serving in fire departments and districts in Benicia, Contra Costa County, Vacaville, Union City and American Canyon.

City Manager for Redwood City Melissa Stevenson Diaz announced Iverson as the new fire chief. Diaz said in a statement that Iverson's "collaborative leadership style and strategic thinking will help us reimagine services to meet evolving community needs and to support financial sustainability."

The city recruited candidates from across the nation and the city is working to infuse equity in its operations and policy.