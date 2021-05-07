News

Redwood City Fire Department names new fire chief

Ray Iverson, currently chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, will begin work in new role in June

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, May 7, 2021, 11:45 am
Redwood City on Thursday announced Ray Iverson as the new fire chief for the Redwood City Fire Department, which serves Redwood City and San Carlos.

Iverson, a San Mateo resident who currently serves as fire chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, will begin work on June 7. Iverson has been in the fire services profession in California since 1991.

He previously served as deputy fire chief of the City of San Mateo Fire Department and as assistant chief/fire marshal for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. His years of experience also include serving in fire departments and districts in Benicia, Contra Costa County, Vacaville, Union City and American Canyon.

City Manager for Redwood City Melissa Stevenson Diaz announced Iverson as the new fire chief. Diaz said in a statement that Iverson's "collaborative leadership style and strategic thinking will help us reimagine services to meet evolving community needs and to support financial sustainability."

The city recruited candidates from across the nation and the city is working to infuse equity in its operations and policy.

"I look forward to Ray's leadership in increasing diversity in the Fire Department and advancing the City's commitment to equity and inclusion," Diaz said.

Iverson has a bachelor's degree in Fire Administration and an associate's degree in Fire Technology. He is currently enrolled in a Master of Public Administration program at Columbia Southern University.

"Redwood City is the heart of San Mateo County! I welcome the opportunity to make a positive impact on the communities of Redwood City and San Carlos," Iverson said in a statement.

In addition to fire operations, the Redwood City Fire Department provides advanced life support, emergency medical services, fire prevention, disaster preparedness and community-based training services.

Welcome Chief Iverson! You will be starting this new role as the use of illegal fireworks accelerates through July 4th. All fireworks except for sparkler types are illegal and present a clear danger to our communities, especially given our increased risk of fire during an historic drought. They also have a significant impact on many people with emotional challenges as well as our pets.

I urge you to collaborate with your fellow fire chiefs in neighboring communities to find solutions that reduce the negatives impacts and dangers from this illegal activity.

