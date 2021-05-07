Community briefs: Mental Health Awareness Month talks; Caltrain safety improvements

Caltrain is set to begin a project to improve safety near two rail crossings in Menlo Park, at the Glenwood Avenue and Garwood Way intersection and the Oak Grove Avenue and Merrill Street intersection, according to a citywide announcement.

• Friday, May 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Frances Ancheta, a singer, songwriter and musician, performs a show sharing acoustic music and storytelling about her experiences with postpartum depression and surviving breast cancer. Go here for more information.

• Friday, May 14, from 4 to 5 p.m., Bay Area singer and songwriter Kimberlye Gold shares original and cover pop, rock, R&B and country songs. Go here for more information.

• Monday, May 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., take a virtual tour of the Museum of Mental Health, the site of the 130-year-old hospital used to film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." It is now dedicated to educating and helping people understand mental illness and removing stigma. Go here for more information.

The association honored student journalists and their organizations during its Spring National High School Journalism Convention, produced virtually March through May. Students registered for the convention were eligible to enter their work.

Menlo School's student newspaper won fourth place in the best website category for a school of 1,500 students or fewer in the National Scholastic Press Association's Best of Show competition, according to the organization's website.

Officials from the city of Menlo Park's Safe Routes to School program are collecting data on biking and walking safety near public schools this spring. They've released a survey and plan to host community meetings in June before creating audits of walking routes to Menlo Park public schools, as proposed (but not yet funded) by the city's transportation master plan. The survey is open through May 10 here .

The town of Portola Valley Nature and Science Committee will host a one-hour talk about the rise of the proliferation of ticks and Lyme disease with Dan Salkeld, a research scientist at Colorado State University and scientific advisory board member for Bay Area Lyme Foundation , according to a town of Portola Valley newsletter. The talk starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Access it here .

The project was set to start on May 6 and 7 at the Glenwood Avenue and Garwood Way intersection, after which work was expected to take up to three weeks between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, according to the city. People can contact Caltrain's construction outreach line at 650-508-7726 with any questions or concerns.

To improve pedestrian safety, the project will add new paint striping and lettering and new pavement markers at the pedestrian crossings. To improve motorist safety and deter drivers from driving around the lowered crossing gates, the project will also install a fixed concrete median with flexible bollards at the intersections.

Community briefs: Mental Health Awareness Month talks; Caltrain safety improvements