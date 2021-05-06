Arts

Stanford Powwow celebrates 50 years with virtual event

Planned festivities include livestreamed dances, 5K run

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Jaydean Randall of the Navajo and Sioux tribes, receives a last minute touch-up from a family friend before competing in the teen girls fancy dance competition on May 8, 2011. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

The Stanford Powwow is a tradition spanning 50 years that salutes Native American culture and heritage. It takes place every Mother's Day weekend at Stanford University.

While the event usually features live music and dance, food, art vendors and more in the Eucalyptus Grove on campus, due to continued COVID-19 health concerns, this year's festivities will be held virtually.

Dance videos will be livestreamed May 7-9 and all are welcome to participate in a fun run (May 7 and 8) or walk (May 10-14) by completing the challenge on their own and entering their information into the Strava app. A virtual art market will also be held in collaboration with From the People.

More information is available at stanfordpowwow.com.

