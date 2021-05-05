Yellow tier may be on the horizon for San Mateo County

Rogers shared some COVID-19 milestones the county has achieved, including the one-year anniversary of the Great Plates program, which has provided over 2 million free meals to older adults in the county through partnerships with local restaurants.

The case rate "was reported as meeting the criteria for the yellow tier, which if it remained that way, would make us eligible to actually move into the yellow tier next Tuesday, May 11," Rogers said. "We will see if that progress continues, but it does look hopeful."

Chief of San Mateo County Health Louise Rogers said the case rate reported by the state last Friday and on Monday was trending downward. State data shows that for the week ending April 24, the county had an adjusted case rate of 1.7 cases per 100,000, a positivity rate of 0.6% overall, and a positivity rate of 1.1% in its most vulnerable communities.

Officials on Tuesday said that the county could move into the least restrictive yellow tier of the state's blueprint for a safer economy next week.

Case rates of COVID-19 in San Mateo County are on the decline, testing rates are up and vaccines are available for anyone who lives or works in the county.

When the San Mateo County Fair comes to the Event Center the first weeks of June, Chabra said, vaccinations would move to the long-term parking garage at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), which had been used as a mass vaccination site in the past.

Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health COVID-19 mass vaccination section chief, said that appointments will show up on MyTurn.ca.gov three to four days in advance and that work is being done to extend that timeline, add more evening hours and add appointments for weekends.

"There should be no barrier to anyone who lives or works in San Mateo County receiving a vaccine," Rogers said.

This week, drive-thru vaccinations are available Wednesday at the San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary but can be made at MyTurn.ca.gov if people wish.

And with its increased vaccine supply, the county resumed mass vaccination sites last week. The county will continue to host two to three mass vaccination sites weekly once there's a demand.

Vaccinations in San Mateo County will continue this week via local pharmacies, health care providers, local community clinics — in East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, Daly City, South San Francisco, San Mateo and Half Moon Bay — and at the county's mass vaccination site at the Event Center.

Chabra said that at least 62% of the county's 2,196 homebound individuals had been vaccinated so far.

As of Monday, 73% of San Mateo County residents had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, including over 90% of county residents who are 75 and older.

