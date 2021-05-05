Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Click on his name to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

Philip Martin Humphreys , 78, a Portola Valley resident of nearly five decades, died on April 14.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: Philip Martin Humphreys

A list of local residents who died recently.