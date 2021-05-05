Early results show Portola Valley School District parcel tax measure leading

Early election results show Measure S, a smaller parcel tax measure for the Portola Valley School District, is receiving the number of votes needed to pass.

By the close of election night on Tuesday, May 4, 75.3% of voters have said yes to the measure, which requires a two-thirds, or 67% voter majority, county election officials reported. Measure S was the only item on San Mateo County's all-mail ballot May 4 special election. The district is asking for less money this time around: $471 per parcel annually versus the current rate of $581. It would raise $997,000 annually for the district. It has an eight-year term and would expire in 2029.

Semi-official election results at 8:10 p.m. on election night show Measure S with 1,743 votes of support and 573 no votes (24.7%). Just two of these votes were turned in at Voter Centers; the rest were mailed to the Elections Office.

District officials are asking taxpayers for less because the district has made $1.3 million in cuts over the last three years, said district Chief Business Officer Connie Ngo. The district saved money by eliminating an assistant principal position at Corte Madera School; eliminating a district office classified staff position; freezing the hiring of the director of learning and innovation; eliminating 30 telephone lines; and reducing its workforce by seven teachers and classified staff positions through attrition, Ngo said.

Voters failed to renew the soon-to-expire tax, Measure O, last March.