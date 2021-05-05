Redwood City man fatally shot in East Palo Alto Tuesday night

A 25-year-old Redwood City man died in a shooting in East Palo Alto on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Woodland Ave. and found Christian Garcia-Torres suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call East Palo Alto Police Detective Joseph Klein at 650-833-9904. People wishing to remain anonymous can call or text 650-409-6792 or email [email protected]