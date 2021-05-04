News

County extends North Fair Oaks vaccine clinic held on Sundays

Drive-thru and walk-in registration without an appointment

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, May 4, 2021, 9:56 am
Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30, 2021. San Mateo County announced it is extending the run of a Sunday clinic in North Fair Oaks. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic will continue running on Sundays in North Fair Oaks and offer more predictable hours, the county of San Mateo said in a statement.

The North Fair Oaks clinic is held on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Fair Oaks Health Center, 2710 Middlefield Road, Redwood City.

The partnership brings vaccine accessibility to one of the county's hardest-hit neighborhoods. The vaccine site at Fair Oaks Health Center serves a community with significant rates of COVID-19 infections and residents who have been harder to reach or who have difficulty reaching mass-vaccination sites.

The North Fair Oaks clinic will now have a more predictable schedule with drive-through and walk-up registration without an appointment, the county said in the statement. North Fair Oaks is an unincorporated neighborhood of approximately 15,000 residents located between Redwood City, Menlo Park and Atherton. The extended weekly clinics are possible through a new partnership between the County of San Mateo, Dignity Health, Sequoia Healthcare District and the city of Redwood City.

“From the beginning, we’ve said that our comeback depends on all of us, and that also means it depends on all of us working together to meet residents where they are at. This pandemic has highlighted that we are responsible not only for our own health but those around us, and our vaccination efforts are no different. Every shot in an arm is a success for our county, " County Supervisor Warren Slocum, whose Fourth District includes North Fair Oaks, said in the statement.

Dignity Health and the city of Redwood City will run the site and Sequoia Healthcare District will provide funding. The county will continue helping with outreach in English and Spanish, including door-to-door canvassing.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Redwood City, San Mateo County and the Sequoia Healthcare District to help vaccinate some of our community's most vulnerable residents – many of whom have difficulty accessing high-volume vaccination sites due to work schedules and access to transportation, or they lack the technology to book appointments online. We believe these vaccine clinics will eliminate those barriers and allow us to protect the lives of many more of our neighbors," Bill Graham, president of Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital, said in the statement.

The clinic doesn't require pre-scheduled appointments, but the state of California’s MyTurn online scheduling system offers options for scheduling appointments for vaccine clinics throughout the county.

San Mateo County also offers more information about vaccines at smchealth.org/covidvaccine.

