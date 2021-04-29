Move to COVID-19 yellow tier stays out of reach for San Mateo County

The least-restrictive yellow tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework remains out of reach for San Mateo County.

County officials said Wednesday that due to a slight increase in the county's adjusted case rate, the county may not move to the yellow tier until mid-May at the earliest.

"We're not moving to the yellow tier next week or probably anytime soon," County Manager Mike Callagy said. "That is unfortunate as we were on the cusp before but it just goes to show you how this virus acts."

The state used data for the week ending April 17 to determine this week's tier assignments.

For that period, San Mateo County had an adjusted case rate of 2.5 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 0.8 percent. The health equity quartile positivity rate -- which represents the positivity rate in the county's most vulnerable communities -- was 1.8 percent.