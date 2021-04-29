Art Center's Virtual Friday Night opens 'The Black Index' show

​

The Palo Alto Art Center celebrates the opening of the exhibition "The Black Index" during its online event, Virtual Friday Night at the Art Center. The event takes place April 30, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Visitors can get a sneak peek at the new show before it opens the next day, on May 1, with a gallery walkthrough led by exhibition curator Bridget R. Cooks​. The Virtual Friday night event also includes a poetry activity with playwright Leelee Jackson​.​ Palo Alto author Julie Lythcott-Haims​ will conclude the event with a presentation.​

​"The Black Index" uses drawing, sculpture, and digital technology​ to "challenge reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding," according to the exhibition description, and "builds upon the tradition of Black self-representation as an antidote to colonialist images." The show, which runs May 1-Aug. 14, features works by artists Dennis Delgado, Alicia Henry, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Titus Kaphar, Whitfield Lovell and Lava Thomas.

The show can be seen at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org