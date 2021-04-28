Obituaries: Stephen Norman Hynding, Gary Oliver Maffia, Mary Lou Carlsen, Kirk Broomhead, Antonio Javier Espinosa, Marjorie Hausmann

Stephen Norman Hynding, 80, a Woodside resident, died on Jan. 31. Gary Oliver Maffia, 68, co-owner of the now closed Barbarossa European Restaurant in Atherton, died on April 6. Mary Lou Carlsen, 98, a former Portola Valley resident, died on April 23. Kirk Broomhead, 68, a former Atherton resident and former technical writer for VMware, died on March 26. Antonio Javier Espinosa, 60, a Menlo Park resident and founder of Corlina Inc., died on April 8. Marjorie Hausmann, 95, a longtime Portola Valley resident, died on April 8.

Click on their names to read the full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.