Obituaries: Stephen Norman Hynding, Gary Oliver Maffia, Mary Lou Carlsen, Kirk Broomhead, Antonio Javier Espinosa, Marjorie Hausmann

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Wed, Apr 28, 2021
This week in obituaries, read about the lives of Stephen Norman Hynding, 80, Gary Oliver Maffia, 68, Mary Lou Carlsen, 98, Kirk Broomhead, 68, Antonio Javier Espinosa, 60, and Marjorie Hausmann, 95. File photo

Stephen Norman Hynding, 80, a Woodside resident, died on Jan. 31. Gary Oliver Maffia, 68, co-owner of the now closed Barbarossa European Restaurant in Atherton, died on April 6. Mary Lou Carlsen, 98, a former Portola Valley resident, died on April 23. Kirk Broomhead, 68, a former Atherton resident and former technical writer for VMware, died on March 26. Antonio Javier Espinosa, 60, a Menlo Park resident and founder of Corlina Inc., died on April 8. Marjorie Hausmann, 95, a longtime Portola Valley resident, died on April 8.

Click on their names to read the full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

