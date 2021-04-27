News

Tuesday is deadline to request replacement ballot for Portola Valley School District election

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 27, 2021, 11:28 am 0
" I VOTED TODAY" stickers at the vote center at the Palo Alto Art Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Tuesday is the final day registered voters may request a replacement vote-by-mail ballot be delivered by mail for the May 4 special mail ballot election for Portola Valley School District.

The reminder was sent out Monday by Mark Church, the chief elections officer and assessor-county clerk-recorder for San Mateo County. The deadline ensures that there is enough time for postal delivery of the ballots.

Requests can be submitted Tuesday online at smcacre.org/replacement-ballot, as well as requested by phone, fax or email, as described below:

Request a vote-by-mail ballot over the phone by calling the Registration & Elections Division at (650) 312-5222;

Prepare a written request, with your signature, stating your full name, residence address, mailing address (if different from your residence address), date of birth, and the name and date of the election for which the vote-by-mail ballot is requested (May 4, 2021). Fax to (650) 312-5348 or email [email protected]; or

To pick up a replacement vote-by-mail ballot for a family member or a voter residing in the same household, email [email protected] to complete an authorization to deliver vote-by-mail ballot application.

After Tuesday, all requests for the vote-by-mail ballot must be made in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Registration & Elections Division at 40 Tower Road in San Mateo.

