News

San Mateo County to resume mass vaccination sites this week as supply increases

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 27, 2021, 6:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30, 2021. San Mateo County is opening mass vaccination sites in addition to community clinics like Ravenswood, thanks to an increased supply of vaccine does. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Starting Thursday, April 29, San Mateo County will have weekly COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in the county.

The San Mateo County Event Center mass vaccination clinic will return as the county's vaccine supply increases following weeks of constrained supply that prompted county officials to pause mass vaccination sites in mid-March.

Moving forward, the county will host two to three mass vaccination sites every week as supply allows. These are in addition to the community clinics in hard hit neighborhoods, where vaccine efforts have been focused for the past month.

County Manager Mike Callagy encouraged people to get the vaccine, saying in a statement that the more vaccines the county can get out, the safer the county becomes.

"We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life-saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy," Callagy said.

Sponsored
...
Vote for your local favorites in Reader's Choice

Everyone's favorite time of year is here. Cast your ballot today!

...
Sponsored
Vote for your local favorites in Reader's Choice

Everyone's favorite time of year is here. Cast your ballot today!

People can sign up for drive-thru appointments at the Event Center through the state's MyTurn.ca.gov website.

The county will also resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, per guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county will continue to target vaccination efforts for people who are homeless, farmworkers and residents in communities with low vaccination rates.

First- and second-dose clinics will continue in neighborhoods and cities like North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, San Mateo, Daly City, El Granada and Half Moon Bay.

As of Monday, 445,776 San Mateo County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This number represents 69% of the adult population eligible for the vaccine.

For vulnerable communities -- those with lower vaccination rates and which have had high exposure to the virus -- vaccination rates are at 56%.

More information is here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Mateo County to resume mass vaccination sites this week as supply increases

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 27, 2021, 6:15 pm

Starting Thursday, April 29, San Mateo County will have weekly COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in the county.

The San Mateo County Event Center mass vaccination clinic will return as the county's vaccine supply increases following weeks of constrained supply that prompted county officials to pause mass vaccination sites in mid-March.

Moving forward, the county will host two to three mass vaccination sites every week as supply allows. These are in addition to the community clinics in hard hit neighborhoods, where vaccine efforts have been focused for the past month.

County Manager Mike Callagy encouraged people to get the vaccine, saying in a statement that the more vaccines the county can get out, the safer the county becomes.

"We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life-saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy," Callagy said.

People can sign up for drive-thru appointments at the Event Center through the state's MyTurn.ca.gov website.

The county will also resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, per guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county will continue to target vaccination efforts for people who are homeless, farmworkers and residents in communities with low vaccination rates.

First- and second-dose clinics will continue in neighborhoods and cities like North Fair Oaks, East Palo Alto, San Mateo, Daly City, El Granada and Half Moon Bay.

As of Monday, 445,776 San Mateo County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This number represents 69% of the adult population eligible for the vaccine.

For vulnerable communities -- those with lower vaccination rates and which have had high exposure to the virus -- vaccination rates are at 56%.

More information is here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.