Local merchants celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with in-person, virtual events

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with some inspiration for all ages as writer and journalist Rachel Sarah shares her ​book for ages 9 and up​, ​"​Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving the Earth​." She will be joined in the talk by Hannah Testa and Selina N. Leem, two activists featured in her book.

Like so many businesses, the Peninsula's independent bookstores have had to be especially nimble in the past year, keeping one foot in the brick-and-mortar world and one in the virtual, shipping out stock to online shoppers and hosting myriad virtual author events.

Los Altos' Linden Tree Children's Books is welcoming visitors for storytimes with local authors: Christine Evans ("The Wish Library," "Emily's Idea"); Vicky Fang ("Layla & the Bots," "Invent-a-Pet"); Diana Farid ("When You Breathe"); Margaret Greanias ("Maximillian Villainous"); Joanna Ho ("Eyes That Kiss in the Corners"); Tim McCanna ("In a Garden," "Boing!") and Brian Weisfeld ("The Startup Squad")​.

The store is also asking visitors to write "love notes," sharing what they love most about Kepler's.

In a special display at the store, Kepler's staff is also sharing some of their favorite books from childhood, as well as a few favorite adult titles, to encourage grownups to not only reminisce about their own favorite children's books, but to share them with the kids in their lives.

Kepler's Books in Menlo Park is inviting customers to go on a "Blind Date with a Book," in which they can buy a book without knowing the title or author, or even seeing the cover art — and hopefully fall in love. Staff members have chosen the "blind date" books and wrapped them up with a note that offers clues as to genre and subject matter.

Books Inc. is also open for in-person visitors and has two Peninsula locations: 855 El Camino Real #74, Palo Alto, and 317 Castro St., Mountain View. For more information, visit​ booksinc.net .

The day concludes with a 5 p.m. talk featuring writer Carole Bumpus in conversation with creativity coach, artist and memoirist Darlene Frank. They will discuss book three in Bumpus' Savoring the Old Way series, "A September to Remember: Searching for Culinary Pleasures at the Italian Table - Lombardy, Tuscany, Compania, Apulia, and Lazio," which offers a journey through Italy seen through a culinary lens.

​At 2 p.m., Bay Area author and illustrator Judd Winick discusses the latest in his bestselling HiLo series of graphic novels for children, "Gina — The Girl Who Broke the World."

Local merchants celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with in-person, virtual events

Author talks, storytimes and special merchandise mark the day