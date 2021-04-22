COVID-19 vaccination events this weekend target vulnerable communities

Latino and Black residents lag behind Asian and white residents in the county in receiving vaccines, despite targeted efforts by county officials and door-to-door outreach in census tracts where people are the most vulnerable, county health officials told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Among Latinos, 29.6% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to 42.2% of African Americans, 50.1% of whites and 68.4% of Asians, according to county data.

"We are particularly focused on getting vaccinations for Black and brown people in the area. We have worked with the county to address some of the issues that people have faced getting vaccines," Smith said in an email.

The church has partnered with Santa Clara County and San Jose-based Roots Community Health. The site will offer the Moderna vaccine and is open to anyone ages 18 and older.

The Palo Alto event at AME Zion takes place Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up site offers free vaccines and no identification is required, the Rev. Kaloma Smith said.

Seeking to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines among hardest-hit populations, Palo Alto's University AME Zion Church and other organizations are sponsoring events to reach those communities this week.

In addition, a vaccine registration assistance event was scheduled on April 21 and 22 for residents at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park in Palo Alto where there are many Latino residents. The assistance will take place during a food distribution event, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, said on Tuesday.

• Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at KIPP Excelencia Community Prep, 2950 Fair Oaks Ave. Drive-thru event, but walk-ups are OK. Must be a resident of East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, Menlo Park's Belle Haven/District 1 neighborhoods and at least 16 years old. ID required.

• Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Facebook building 28, 164 Jefferson Drive, Menlo Park. First doses for people ages 18 and older. Recipients must live or work in East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks or Menlo Park's Belle Haven/District 1 neighborhoods. ID required. People are asked to arrive in order of the first letter of their last name: A-C: 8-9 a.m.; D-H: 9-10:30 a.m.; J-l: 10:30-noon; M-P: 12:30-2 p.m.; Q-U: 2-3 p.m.; V-Z: 3-4 p.m.

• Sunday, April 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ravenswood/Cesar Chavez Middle School, 2450 Ralmar Ave. Second doses only (Pfizer), if first dose was received on April 1, 2 or 3 for those ages 18 and older. ID required.

Most outreach and targeted vaccine clinics in these communities have been done in the southern end of the county. The county has also worked to administer doses at mass-vaccination sites, including one in Mountain View since mid-January .

COVID-19 vaccination events this weekend target vulnerable communities

Groups organize sites in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Redwood City