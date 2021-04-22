Menlo Park City Council splits on pilot program to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to homebound seniors

A proposal from Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs and Councilman Ray Mueller to partner with the San Mateo County Health Department and Menlo Park Fire Protection District to bring vaccines to homebound seniors moved forward Tuesday night, but not without controversy.
The idea is for the city to work with the county and fire district to hold a pilot program in vulnerable areas covered by the fire district, including Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and unincorporated Menlo Park. The pilot program would likely be limited to just 20 people, Mueller said.
While 76% of Menlo Park residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to county health data, as of about two weeks ago, only about 10% of homebound county residents have received their vaccinations, Mueller said.
One challenge that county health leaders have faced in providing vaccines to homebound residents is that vaccinations have been required to be provided by registered nurses, and that going into people's homes takes more time than at mass vaccination sites, he said.
The county is interested in the initiative and has contacted Blue Shield of California, which is administering the state's vaccination network, to see if it would be able to get permission to use paramedics, such as those employed by the fire district, to administer the vaccines. The city would participate by conducting outreach and funding whatever parts of the initiative are not reimbursable, he added.
If the pilot program goes well, he said, county health leaders could amplify it throughout San Mateo County, authorizing fire districts to help vaccinate people who are homebound.
Three council members – Mueller, Combs and Councilwoman Jen Wolosin – ultimately agreed to authorize city staff to talk with county health officials at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to develop a scope for the pilot project, and remain open to potentially providing some limited support to the initiative, such as funding or public outreach to develop a list of homebound seniors in the city.
Wolosin said she was open to exploring the city's limited participation in the pilot and encouraged the organizers to consult with the county's vaccination equity task force.
However, the proposal generated pushback from others. Vice Mayor Betsy Nash said that she opposed it because vaccinating people is not part of what cities generally do and because Menlo Park already has a long to-do list. "It's out of the scope of what we normally do and I just don't see taking resources away from something else," she said.
Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor opposed the idea because she has been working with the county's vaccine equity task force and said she didn't agree with the process that Mueller had taken in bringing the proposal forward, arguing that he should have been part of the task force conversations and done more outreach to homebound seniors first.
Lynne Bramlett, board member of MPC Ready, an emergency preparedness community group, objected to the fact that Mueller had left the City Council meeting via Zoom to briefly present information about the proposal to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District board, which also meets on Tuesday nights but only once per month. She also objected to the proposal based largely on concerns about the process, saying more outreach and research should have been done first.
Separately, but nearly simultaneously, the fire district board ultimately approved a general motion of support for the idea, voting unanimously to express support for local efforts to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations and be willing to work with local governments to support vaccine initiatives so long as they are approved by the San Mateo County Health Department.
The proposal will come back to the City Council for approval once more details are ironed out, Mueller said.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
The County wants to work with the City to vaccinate homebound seniors, the fire district wants to work with the City to vaccinate homebound seniors, and Nash thinks there are better things to do, and Taylor thinks her equity committee should sign off on it first? Sad.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
The article quotes me and gives me a title. For the record, I was speaking as an individual. I do object to the process used for the agenda topic. I think the matter should have first been discussed by the City of Menlo Park Council before it went to the Fire Board. Even better would have been the early involvement of community organizations already active in vaccination efforts so that they could give input into the proposal. The speaker after me also gave excellent input into what she expected to see in the proposal. Vaccinations are important and so is having a robust process and plan to reach all members of our community.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
It is sad that a fixation on "process" is allowed to impede this effort - it is NOT rocket science.
The Fire District knows exactly how to reach every resident - they do it day after day - and they have superbly well trained and experienced EMT/Paramedics.
The city should be eager to support any effort that will increase the vaccination rates amongst those who are hardest to reach.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Lynne the article says the Fire District only meets once a month and the meetings were the same night. It sounds like people were working hard to make the program possible as fast as possible, so they could help people. I applaud the work done here. It’s great to see the County, the City, and the Fire District working together to fight Covid-19. A month from now may be too late when people lives are literally at stake. Especially for a group as vulnerable as homebound seniors.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
This really is a no brainer and I am sad to see Lynne, Cecilia and Betsy, all of who I respect, opposed to this. Regardless of process or "protocol" we are still in the midst of a pandemic and people are still getting sick, being hospitalized and dying. Getting the vaccine to people who are homebound is just common sense. I expect the City Council members to take their responsibility to the wellbeing of our city and community seriously, and opposing this idea just was not the right move toward doing that. I can't think of anything more important. "It's out of the scope of what we normally do and I just don't see taking resources away from something else" What is more important than keeping the citizens of this community healthy and alive? It might be out of the scope of what we normally do but this Pandemic is also out of the scope of normal. You were all for closing streets and giving the space to restaurants, is that in the normal scope?