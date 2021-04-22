Community briefs: Petition to save Flood Park trees, local blood drives and a fundraiser for Ann's Coffee Shop owner

Ann's Coffee Shop celebrated its last day of a 75-year run on April 19, as mother-and-son owners Nicki Poulos and George Paplos recruited friends and family to keep their doors open long enough to say goodbye to the community.

The group plans to host an Earth Day and Arbor Day ceremony and information session at Flood Park on Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m. in the oak meadow near the group picnic area along Bay Road. People are asked to follow COVID-19 safety procedures. Email [email protected] for more information.

The petition urges the county to look for other areas for the planned sports fields, to put the planned amenities in other locations, and requests health reports of each tree planned for removal and an explanation of why each is slated to be removed. The group is also asking for a replacement tree plan to be made public and that a cost-benefit analysis be done before the project moves forward.

The landscaping plan for Flood Park was approved last year and preserves all of its heritage trees and 92% of the trees on-site overall, according to county reports.

A petition from a group calling itself "Flood Park Tree Advocates 2021" has emerged in opposition to a proposal by the San Mateo County Parks Department to update Flood Park and remove a total of 72 trees. As of April 21, the online petition had 109 signatures.

This event is free for Portola Valley residents — a copy of a GreenWaste garbage bill or the mailer insert is required as proof of residency.

The town of Portola Valley will host its first neighborhood cleanup day of 2021 on Saturday, April 24, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

The series continues on May 27, June 24, July 29 and Aug. 26. Join the April 26 event can be found here .

The presentation will start at 7:30 p.m and will be followed by a Q&A period.

Beginning on Monday, April 26, the Portola Valley Nature and Science Committee will host a six-part, monthly Zoom series on wildflowers. Longtime Portola Valley resident Dan Quinn will show pictures of flowers in bloom that month and provide information about each flower, such its uses for food or medicinal purposes, unique characteristics and how they contribute to the ecosystem.

Donors are required to wear a mask and advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID or a valid state-issued photo identification. Donors with all blood types are welcome, but there's always a special need for type O blood. O-negative blood can be used in recipients of any blood type, and is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Mehta Plastic Surgery is hosting a blood drive in the Bloodmobile at Atherton Square-Mehta Plastic Surgery, 3351 El Camino Real in Atherton on Friday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Novo Construction will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at 1460 O'Brien Drive in Menlo Park.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors should make an appointment here or by calling 888-723-7831.

"The need for blood is constant," said Phillip Martin, Stanford Blood Center account manager, in a statement. "Even during a pandemic. Currently, there are more than 200 surgeries per day at our partner hospitals, and blood donations are used to save about 12,000 lives a day. ... All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of multiple patients with a single donation."

On Monday, April 26, the Woodside Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive with the Stanford Blood Center from noon to 4 p.m. at 3111 Woodside Road in Woodside.

As of the morning of April 21, it had raised about $3,700 toward a $7,500 goal.

"This year, a combination of (COVID-19) and rent prices has put Ann's, and Nicki herself, in a precarious position," the campaign states. "The building sold prematurely before the lease's expiration due to rent spikes, though Nicki had planned to run it for a few more years to pay off her mortgage."

Poulos' son and daughter, Paplos and Elaine Poulos, have created a GoFundMe campaign to help their mother pay off her mortgage and support her retirement.

Community briefs: Petition to save Flood Park trees, local blood drives and a fundraiser for Ann's Coffee Shop owner

Also, Portola Valley hosts wildflower talks and community cleanup day