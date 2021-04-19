'Let's focus on the fall,' Sequoia principals push back at parents' pressure to reopen more extensively this spring

The Sequoia Union High School District expanded in-person learning to 50% capacity this week, but some parents are expressing frustration that students are not back on campus more regularly. Meanwhile, school principals have asked parents to rein in their complaints and have patience.
During a Wednesday, April 14, district governing board meeting Menlo-Atherton High School Principal Simone Rick-Kennel explained it's complicated to configure the 50 classrooms in use at the Atherton high school with social distancing guidelines — although San Mateo County's guidance was recently updated to require that desks are placed 3 feet apart, the district submitted its reopening plan in early March with desks spaced 6 feet apart before the change was made. She said it would take about 30 minutes to remeasure each classroom for the new social distancing guidelines. Some parents don't understand why the district doesn't update its distancing between desks to 3 feet now to allow more students on campus at a time.
"A sense of urgency doesn't mean tomorrow, but it means it's a priority," said Rick-Kennel, who will leave the role at the end of the school year to become the district's director of small schools. "It's a priority for summer and it's a priority for fall."
Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach shared that the district is aiming to bring students back at 100% capacity in the fall. Of the 9,300 students in the district, those who opted to return to campuses are divided into four groups (A, B, C and D), according to the reopening plan. For example, Groups A and B will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, and Groups C and D on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are designated for asynchronous learning at home.
Rick-Kennel also said that the school's "traumatic" lockdown — after someone called in a threat to "shoot up" the school — on students' second day back on campus on April 6 has left the school community "reeling" and "recovering."
The incident also highlighted the disconnect between coronavirus protocols and lockdown, in which students and teachers have no choice but to be inside together with doors and windows closed (which limits the ventilation needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19). In one case, 18 students locked down in one portable last week, she said. Edith Salvatore, Sequoia District Teachers Association president, said she inquired with the district about getting extra COVID-19 testing and whether quarantines are needed, as teachers and students were forced to shelter in place — up to three hours for some — with windows and doors closed. In some cases, students were brought in from the athletic fields and did not have masks.
"I think we have forgotten COVID is still out there, even though the cases are low," she said. "We've got AP (Advanced Placement) testing, we have every athletic team going. I don't know how we're going to contact trace if we have a positive case. … I have no doubt we will be 100% in the fall if this trend continues, I just want to remind us all this is a reality. I knock on wood that we don't have a positive case, but if we do, everyone's going to get notified."
Sequoia High School Principal Sean Priest shared the same sentiments as Rick-Kennel about the difficulties reopening during the pandemic.
"Let's start to really focus on the fall and get the work (for summer and fall) we're way behind on really ramped up," he said.
Board members and principals expressed their concerns during the meeting about the divide that seems to have formed between parents, teachers and administrators during the pandemic.
At one point during the meeting, one parent from the group Reopen SUHSD, a coalition of district parents, students, teachers and community members that believe students learn most effectively by attending school in person, said that he didn't feel as if students' needs were being prioritized and that the teachers union's role is not to advocate for students.
East Palo Alto Academy Principal Amika Guillaume said that parents have said some "offensive" things about teachers and that reopening is not a simple maneuver. At Guillaume's school, 25% of the student body has returned, with many not being able to return because they're working to support their families or providing child care for their parents. Only 77% are attending classes regularly, compared to the usual 94%-96%, she noted.
"We are nothing without our teachers," she said. "We'll continue to have a divide if we don't call people out for being offensive about what our teachers do; for truly not thinking of the complexity of what we’re trying to get done here."
Newly elected Trustee Shawneece Stevenson turned to longtime district employees Rick-Kennel and Bonnie Hansen, assistant superintendent of educational services, during the April 14 meeting for insights on the district's inner workings and guidance on how to bridge this chasm. Rick-Kennel noted that the district officials have always been good about gathering stakeholder input, but that the pandemic has "thrown us all for a loop because it's impacting everyone so deeply."
"I disagree that the union is advocating only for their teachers, I don't think teachers come in thinking their purpose is not to teach students," Stevenson said. "There is a lot of mistrust between how we (teachers, parents, administrators and board members) interact with each other. We're so frustrated we’re not accessing our executive function; we are under stress and don't always get all the details. How do we get on the same page and say 'we are here for the kids.'"
On Monday, April 19, about 500 students were allowed back on M-A's campus per day, said Rick-Kennel in an email. M-A's total enrollment this school year is 2,371 students.
The same day, Woodside High School planned to welcome 300 students for the Monday and Tuesday cohort and then the second 300 students for Thursday and Friday for the remainder of the year, said Principal Diane Burbank in an email. Overall, 33% of the school's roughly 1,906 students opted to return to campus this spring (about 600 students), she said during the board meeting. The return was not equitable, with white students overrepresented by 23% and Hispanic students underrepresented by 12%. It did not "mirror the school-wide demographic."
The school sorted students so that even at 50% capacity, students have 6 feet physical distance between desks.
"The break and lunches will be where students need to be reminded about distancing — and to pick up the free morning snack and lunches in the Multi Use Room (MUR)," she noted.
> The return was not equitable, with white students overrepresented by 23% and Hispanic students underrepresented by 12%. It did not "mirror the school-wide demographic."
I object to this statement. If all students had equal opportunity to return, there is nothing "inequitable" about a demographic variance.
If parents haven't figured out that their child's health and education is not the primary concern of the teachers' union, then they deserve their educational system.
The science is clear that students under age 18 have near-zero risk for infection. In fact, the risk in the classroom is LESS than at home or almost anywhere else (except the outdoors). Public schools have in some states have been open for months with less of an increase in COVID rates than California. It may surprise you that many of our local private schools have been open FOR MONTHS. And those private schools received zero COVID dollars from Congress. Somehow, they managed to get their children back into classrooms safely.
The teachers' union has finally revealed its concern... and it's not your children.
Who ever intimated that teacher's unions were advocates for students? That's one of the dumbest things I have ever heard. It's pretty clear that teacher's unions advocate for the teachers. Period. It's about them, their benefits, their pay, their pensions, their ability to strike, and their ability to not show up for work when most people think they should.
All I can say is good riddance to Principal Kennel. To make such an uncalibrated comment about that ridiculous “traumatic”lockdown is simply a deflection from the fact that there is work-avoidance going on at M-A. My son was participating in basketball tryouts in the M-A gymnasium when that lockdown occurred. This happened after the school day had ended, and there were less than 100 students on campus. Even so, Atherton PD managed to turn the situation into a two-hour circus, when they knew all along it was a hoax. Completely embarrassing. What we should be talking about here, is the fact that there are many teachers not reporting to campus for their in-person instruction jobs and still receiving full pay and benefits. The parents have a right to be informed as to which of their student’s teachers are unable to perform their duties and why. They work for us. We pay their salaries.
I would really like to know if someone can please tell me why Sequoia Union High School District teachers think they are special while the inequities build among the student population drifting behind with each day.
California is last in the nation when it comes to in person schooling in high school.
And within California Sequoia Union is dead last relative to neighboring districts.
San Mateo 4 days/week
Palo Alto 4 days/week
Mountain View 4 days/week
Sequoia Union 2 days/2 week, then 2 days/week
Sure, they come up with lots of excuses, but why is it that almost every other high school in the nation has found a way instead of excuses. Is there something special about this district that is different from the other districts in the nation?
Commenters, please be mindful of the fact that it is MUCH more complicated to open a school with 2,300+ students than one with 575 students. And yes, as Principal Diane Burbank notes, the divergent start rates for white and Hispanic students are not equitable, largely because BIPOC students/families have more barriers for in-person attendance.
Take a deep breath. We will likely be back in Fall at 100% in-person learning. All the 16-18 year olds will be vaccinated and with a little bit of luck the 6-15 year olds will be too. We are very close to making it through a Pandemic that killed over 3 million fellow humans.
For those parents whose children are suffering from depression and who are regressing academically with every passing day, it is not a matter of "taking a deep breath." Every day, hour, and second means further regression.
I’m sorry. I WILL NOT “take a deep breath”. Did you read the same article that I did? It’s shocking. We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel here.
If you can’t attend school because you have to “help support your family”, you don’t only need a vaccine, you need a social worker.
Personally, I have been saying all along that this whole mess, no longer even has anything to do with Covid. It has to do with a power grab by the Teachers Union and our kids are the ones suffering.
It is almost safe to return, if we don't mess it up. We have effective vaccines going into arms barely 13 months into this nightmare. I have kids, its been very hard on them but bad stuff happens and we do our best to survive.
I am ashamed at the disparaging comments that some posters are making. Some have forgotten their filters. It seems that there is a ganging up mentality that does not take into consideration all of the stake holders. For example: One poster who "objects" to factual data. Many students have families with covid related upheavals in their families which prevent them from attending class. These tend to be those who have to work multiple jobs and for low wages. Some reason could be baby sitting needs, fear of contracting covid at school, their parents haven't gotten a vaccine yet, or no transportation because of the piecemeal schedule for the various schools.
I am glad that we are on the brink of moving towards "normalcy" and are moving in a positive direction, and I recognize that many have been adversely affected from the pandemic. Those complaining here only represent one constituent group and unfortunately need to check their entitlement at the door. It would be best to try and fix the problem and not the blame. Bickering amongst ourselves serves no value and continues to fan the flames of divisiveness. I think we could be more civil in our tone.
Entitlement? Last time I checked, every American is ENTITLED to a publicly-funded education.
You go ahead and be ashamed. I’m not. I will always be an advocate for my children. The so called “barriers” to attending school do not have a place in this discussion. They are best addressed separately. Furthermore, I have heard nothing to counter the very thoughtful points made by one above commenter regarding the fact that progress made by SUHSD is not on par with many of our surrounding area, similarly large, districts. It is sorely lacking. This is why we are angry. Not because of some made up sense of entitlement, as has been suggested.
I would also like to point out 1) that if you prefer an online Education, that has long been an option in California and 2) I do not find it logical or fair, that we should keep all children out of school because some have “barriers” to attending. Doesn’t it make more sense to move forward and work to find remedies, so that all who want to will eventually be able move along with the whole? Isn’t that how it used to work before the Teschers Union decided that they were special?
Don’t let all the rhetoric cloud the issue. THE BOTTOM LINE IS THIS:
SUHSD cut a crap deal with our TU, and they are about to cut another crap deal for the Fall if we don’t speak up.
Vaccines, infection rates, and the like won’t matter, and before you know it, your kids won’t be back full time, or anything close to it come Fall!