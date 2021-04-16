News

Community briefs: County libraries increase access; $10K scholarship applications open; Menlo Park district receives awards

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 16, 2021, 11:06 am
The Woodside Library, along with all other San Mateo County libraries, will reopen for in-library service, which includes computer and printing access, browsing materials and Wi-Fi access, on April 22. File photo taken by Michelle Le in April 2016.

Modified in-person library service to return April 22

All San Mateo County libraries will offer in-library express service, which includes computer and printing access, browsing materials and Wi-Fi access, beginning Thursday, April 22, according to an April 6 county libraries blog post.

County library locations include Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and North Fair Oaks.

Express service will be available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Curbside services, which include holds pickup, printing, and no-appointment walk-up service, will continue to be available at most locations starting Monday, April 19, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library programs and classes will remain virtual.

Equestrian merit scholarship award

The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) are accepting applications for a $10,000 Woodside-area equestrian merit scholarship award, according to a press release.

Applicants must be seniors who attend high school in San Mateo, Santa Clara or San Francisco counties, and who have been accepted, to and plan, to attend a college, university or other continuing education program this fall. They also must have a demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities, as well as academic achievement, community service and financial need.

The scholarship will be awarded in early June.

Applications are due May 7. Apply here.

Street safety in Atherton

With a "huge influx" of walkers and runners on Atherton streets since the pandemic hit, Atherton police are putting out guidance for staying safe while on roadways.

They are advising residents to keep 6 feet apart when they encounter other walkers and runners. Although not required to wear a face mask while walking, running or biking, residents are strongly encouraged to carry one in case they encounter a close distance situation, police said.

Police encourage residents to run and walk on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic. Police will soon place caution and warning signs around the town's main walking and running routes as a reminder.

Police recommend residents be aware of stopped cars waiting to make turns, and wear bright colored clothing, carry a flashlight and invest in a reflective vest and LED warning lights.

Menlo Park district officials, programs receive awards

The Early Learning Center, with campuses in Menlo Park and Atherton, will receive a Kent Award from San Mateo County School Board Association, which honors outstanding programs that are unique and innovative. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Local and state organizations have recognized Menlo Park City School District programs and staff members recently, according to a district press release.

The Association of California School Administrators named Superintendent Erik Burmeister the superintendent of the year for Region 5, which comprises the 25 districts in San Francisco and San Mateo counties, with over 300 schools serving 158,000 students. The association previously awarded Burmeister the Region 8 principal of the year award, as well as state principal of the year. Burmeister will receive his latest award at an event on April 27.

The San Mateo County School Boards Association awarded Ashley Guilliot of Laurel School the Emily Garfield Award for outstanding school counselor. Named for Dr. Emily Garfield, a mentor and friend in support of positive youth development and community wellness, the award recognizes an outstanding individual who supports high-risk students and helps them with social/emotional development, the press release states. During the pandemic, the job of school counselor has taken on even more significance, according to the district. Guilliot will receive her award, which comes with a $1,000 stipend, at a May 7 Kent Awards ceremony.

The district's Early Learning Center (ELC) won a Kent Award for outstanding program, also by the San Mateo County association. The 3-year-old program now serves students at two campuses, Laurel and Oak Knoll schools. Director Jessica Mihaly will receive the award on the ELC's behalf.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

