Should Menlo Park parcel tax share ballot with governor's recall election? School district consultants say no

Menlo Park City School District officials will draft ballot language on Thursday, April 15, to renew an existing parcel tax. Political consultants have told the district’s governing board to "continue to plan as though it will place the measure on the November ballot." The caveat: Expect that the Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall election is likely headed for a November vote and they don't advise putting the parcel tax on the same ballot.

John Whitehurst of Whitehurst Moser, the district's political consultant, made the recommendation to the school board during a March 25 meeting. The board will vote on the election dat at a May 13 meeting.

"It could bring out a subset of the population that's angry and wants to cast a vote," Whitehurst said during the March 25 meeting. "In general in past experiences, a recall electorate is a polluted electorate. ... I think it would just be really rough."

District staff members are advising the board to keep the planning calendar as-is but be prepared to move the election to March or June 2022 if needed, according to an April 15 staff report. School board members voiced support for this plan during the March meeting.

The board acknowledged moving the election date back will mean that the district would miss a second "bite at the apple" should the measure fail before the district's reserve funds will drop below the minimum amount specified in board policy — at least 15% of total annual spending. If that happens, the board would need to make further, more impactful cuts. Reserves are set to fall below 14.6% this school year.