Should Menlo Park parcel tax share ballot with governor's recall election? School district consultants say no

Menlo Park City School District officials will draft ballot language on Thursday, April 15, to renew an existing parcel tax. Political consultants have told the district’s governing board to "continue to plan as though it will place the measure on the November ballot." The caveat: Expect that the Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall election is likely headed for a November vote and they don't advise putting the parcel tax on the same ballot.
John Whitehurst of Whitehurst Moser, the district's political consultant, made the recommendation to the school board during a March 25 meeting. The board will vote on the election dat at a May 13 meeting.
"It could bring out a subset of the population that's angry and wants to cast a vote," Whitehurst said during the March 25 meeting. "In general in past experiences, a recall electorate is a polluted electorate. ... I think it would just be really rough."
District staff members are advising the board to keep the planning calendar as-is but be prepared to move the election to March or June 2022 if needed, according to an April 15 staff report. School board members voiced support for this plan during the March meeting.
The board acknowledged moving the election date back will mean that the district would miss a second "bite at the apple" should the measure fail before the district's reserve funds will drop below the minimum amount specified in board policy — at least 15% of total annual spending. If that happens, the board would need to make further, more impactful cuts. Reserves are set to fall below 14.6% this school year.
Last month, the board directed staff to make $1.63 million in budget cuts for the 2021-22 school year. These cuts include to the administration; reduction of sixth grade physical education; and putting a hold on expanding the special education program. The budget maintains a placeholder of a 2.5% pay increase for staff each school year. The district is planning to cut an additional $1.9 million during the 2022-23 school year.
The board delayed $212,890 in cuts to health assistants and science aides for one year due to the pandemic and adoption of new science texts.
The tax in question is Measure X, which passed in 2017 with an initial annual rate of $360 per parcel for $2.83 million annually. The board has discussed asking voters for $598 per parcel, which would provide $4.6 million annually until ended by voters.
Measure X's financial runaway — the time before which the district would once again begin deficit spending — was only four years, the district has said.
The district has been exploring an extension of the measure since 2019. In March 2020, the board decided to shift focus from renewing a parcel tax to focusing on the immediate, short-term and long-term impacts of the pandemic. The district held three community input meetings on a potential parcel tax measure in February.
Tonight's meeting takes place at 5 p.m. on Zoom.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
on Apr 15, 2021 at 12:35 pm
Registered user
on Apr 15, 2021 at 12:35 pm
The mantra for district funding has always been: choose an election with the lowest possible turnout. The fewer people who vote, the greater the likelihood that only school supporters cast ballots. So far, it's worked, so why change it? This is hardly news.
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
on Apr 15, 2021 at 1:57 pm
Registered user
on Apr 15, 2021 at 1:57 pm
I 100% agree with Observer. In fact I’m not even sure why they’re paying consultants at this point. Don’t they have the notes left over from all the previous measures?
And I love the phrase “polluted electorate.” Not sure about anyone else, but wanting to vote out Newsom makes me feel clean.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Apr 15, 2021 at 3:52 pm
Registered user
on Apr 15, 2021 at 3:52 pm
It should stay on the ballot with the recall. There will be plenty of voter turn out which usually doesn't end well for the district. What the hell they need another parcel tax with falling enrollment is beyond me. I don't care which ballot it ends up on, I'll be voting no.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Apr 15, 2021 at 8:03 pm
Registered user
on Apr 15, 2021 at 8:03 pm
It boggles my mind how the School District operates. First they pay huge amounts of money to hire consultants to orchestrate a plan to get them more money buy trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the residents of the city. Then they try to win the election by hiding it from everyone who might be opposed. I expect when this is on the ballot the district will work hard to get volunteers to call everyone likely to vote for the measure (teachers, parents, etc.) and try to hide it as best they can from everyone else.
There really should be a law that any measure related to taxes or raising money through bonds, etc. must be done during a major election (One where we are electing senate and congressional representatives)
I agree with Menlo Voter, enrollment is steady for the last 10 years while property tax revenue (the major source of Menlo Park School District funding) has been rising at 10% or more, year over year. That huge amount of additional revenue is getting spent somewhere but it does not seem to be on the kids...
Registered user
another community
on Apr 15, 2021 at 10:50 pm
Registered user
on Apr 15, 2021 at 10:50 pm
The district's political consultant made the right call. If the recall election happens and it probably will, it will draw more conservative "polluted" voters to the polls and those voters don't want more money for education.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Apr 16, 2021 at 1:41 pm
Registered user
on Apr 16, 2021 at 1:41 pm
MC,
I am curious what you mean by "Conservative 'Polluted' voters"? Do you mean people whose opinion is different than your own? One of the biggest problems in the United States right now is that so many people feel that anyone who does not agree with their point of view is "Evil", "Wrong" or "polluted". Things are not going to get better in this country until people with different view points can discuss them like adults and find compromise.
As for the election, since those "Conservative voters" will also have to pay any parcel taxes they deserve to vote on them as much as anyone. Trying to "hide" the election is just dishonest and wrong. It needs to be voted down just on that basis.