Stanford University plans to resume in-person learning this fall

Stanford University is expected to bring back in-person learning at its campus this fall, but whether students will face COVID-19 vaccination requirements is still up in the air.
On Wednesday, Provost Persis Drell announced that the university "is planning for as normal a fall as possible" and the Stanford community can expect changes in campus operations based on public health conditions.
"Students who plan to enroll at Stanford for the fall should plan to be on campus, in person," Drell wrote in the April 7 announcement, which comes as many newly admitted students approach their deadlines to accept enrollment.
Staff employees however will be given "flexible work opportunities," which include hybrid, online and in-person models.
Whether Stanford will be requiring students to be fully vaccinated by the fall still remains in question.
The announcement alerts students that, while the campus doesn't currently require students be vaccinated, it may be a possibility in the near future if and when doses are much more available.
The university also recognized that international students will face some barriers due to "delays in visa processing." While no concrete plan was detailed, Stanford said it was working with its Bechtel International Center to provide more information in the following weeks. International graduate students will also have to work with their own schools and departments to figure out what options are available.
"In the coming days and weeks, we will be providing more information about the questions on the minds of our community — about vaccinations, planning for the summer quarter and many other matters," the statement said.
