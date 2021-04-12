News

Human remains found in the Skylonda/Woodside area

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office asking the public for information

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

The remains of an as-yet-unidentified person were found on Monday at about 9 a.m. in the Skylonda/Woodside area near Kebet Ridge Road, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday night, April 12.

The area, which is west of La Honda Road, is heavily wooded with a meadow at the top, according to Google Maps. Sheriff's detectives and the county Coroner's Office were called to the scene and are investigating. The age, race and gender of the person is currently unknown, the Sheriff's Office said.

A resident of the area found the remains, the Sheriff's Office said, but they are not releasing more specific information regarding the location.

Anyone who might have information is encouraged to contact Det. Piper at 650-363-4062 or [email protected] Anonymous callers may use the anonymous tip-line at 1-800-547-2700.

